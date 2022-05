Hosea Helps creates food distribution program to meet higher cost of food. The historical non-profit distributes fresh food and PPE supplies to families in need. The national nonprofit organization, Hosea Helps, has answered the call of many Americans suffering from lack of food and resources due to the increasing costs across the nation. As a result of inflation in prices for food, gas and necessary household products, many Americans are beginning to suffer in silence. The cost of food in the United States increased by 7.9 percent year-on-year in February of 2022. It is the highest food inflation since July of 1981.

