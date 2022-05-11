DefenseStorm Named as a Fastest-Growing Private Company in Atlanta

Rather you are someone who lives in Atlanta or has simply come here to visit I am sure that you have experienced the tragedy of Atlanta traffic. We used to believe that “rush hour” was the main issue and that leaving the house during peak hours would help us to save time but nowadays, time is not even the issue and 1pm versus 5pm are pretty much the same when it comes to sitting in traffic. There are certain areas that you specifically have to watch our for. For example, downtown Atlanta‘s traffic is pretty much consistent, as well as Interstate 285, and I-85. You might ask why that is? Unfortunately there is no true answer because a lot of times while you are sitting in traffic, assuming that there may be construction, or some sort of accident that has traffic so backed up, that usually is not the case and once you past the traffic, there is usually no reason for the traffic. Some say that Atlanta traffic is caused by over population and others say that it is due to people constantly brake checking, but I guess we will never really know the true answer to that question.Crime rates are increasing.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO