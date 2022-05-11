DefenseStorm Named as a Fastest-Growing Private Company in Atlanta

G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO & Chairman of Hussey Gay Bell, a privately held, ENR Top 500/Top Southeast Design Firm and leading regional provider of professional engineering, architectural and survey services, is pleased to announce the acquisition and addition of metro-Atlanta, Georgia-based, Hayes, James & Associates, Inc. (Hayes James) to the Hussey Gay Bell family of companies. Hayes James, through their Atlanta and Blue Ridge offices provides civil engineering, planning and survey services, complimenting Hussey Gay Bell’s existing Atlanta office which provides transportation and civil engineering, as well as architecture. Hayes James will transition operations under the Hussey Gay Bell brand effective immediately and will build Hussey Gay Bell to 150 professionals.
