Atlanta, GA

DefenseStorm Named as a Fastest-Growing Private Company in Atlanta

By Staff Report
metroatlantaceo.com
 2 days ago

DefenseStorm, a leading cloud-based provider of cyber security, fraud and compliance technology and managed services to banks, credit unions and fintechs, has been named a 2022 Pacesetter Award winner by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the third consecutive year. The Pacesetter Awards recognize...

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

metroatlantaceo.com

CBRE Expands Debt and Structured Finance Team in Atlanta

CBRE today announced it is expanding its Atlanta Debt and Structured Finance team with Mike Ryan and Brian Linnihan joining as Vice Chairman and Richard Henry and Blake Cohen joining as Senior Vice Presidents. The team joins CBRE from Cushman & Wakefield’s Debt & Structured Finance practice in Atlanta and...
ATLANTA, GA
Thrillist

The 14 Best BBQ Joints in Atlanta, According to Local Experts

The first time Steve Hartsock, owner of Socks’ Love Barbecue in Cumming, had brisket was at Fox Bros. Bar B-Q a little over 10 years ago. “I was introduced to a whole new style, a whole new realm of barbecue,” he says. “I didn't really get to experience brisket or anything much outside of pork until I moved to Atlanta [from Columbus, Georgia].”
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Hussey Gay Bell Acquires Atlanta Engineering/Planning/Survey Firm, Hayes James

G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO & Chairman of Hussey Gay Bell, a privately held, ENR Top 500/Top Southeast Design Firm and leading regional provider of professional engineering, architectural and survey services, is pleased to announce the acquisition and addition of metro-Atlanta, Georgia-based, Hayes, James & Associates, Inc. (Hayes James) to the Hussey Gay Bell family of companies. Hayes James, through their Atlanta and Blue Ridge offices provides civil engineering, planning and survey services, complimenting Hussey Gay Bell’s existing Atlanta office which provides transportation and civil engineering, as well as architecture. Hayes James will transition operations under the Hussey Gay Bell brand effective immediately and will build Hussey Gay Bell to 150 professionals.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

How Atlanta Is Leveraging Technology to Improve City Services and Close Equity Gaps

Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the country. It's attracted Big Tech companies like Apple, which plans to build a tech education campus for students at historically Black colleges and universities to boost local tech talent, and Microsoft, which recently announced plans to expand its presence in Atlanta, including a data center and new campus.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Camron Carden Named Georgia Transmission Corp. Vice President for Transmission Projects

The Georgia Transmission Board of Directors recently appointed Camron Carden to serve on the company's executive leadership team as vice president for transmission projects. A seasoned veteran of the Tucker-based electric transmission cooperative, Carden brings diverse organizational knowledge to this new leadership role. He first joined the organization in 2001. Throughout his tenure, Carden has held various roles of increasing responsibility in the areas of substation maintenance, member planning services, construction inspection, design services and transmission projects. Most recently, he served as director of transmission projects, a position he has held since January 2021.
TUCKER, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta Names New Marketing Director

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta has hired Krystle Carrara as its new marketing director. Carrara previously managed her own creative marketing firm for the last six years, with a portfolio of clients that included beauty and lifestyle brands, film festivals, and motorsport teams. Carrara will be responsible for consumer-centric marketing...
ATLANTA, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Bartow company puts 19,500-plus acres on the market as demand for industrial, residential and commercial space explodes north from Atlanta.

The red-hot I-75 corridor just picked up another major player with massive holdings near White as well as other parts of Bartow County and Cherokee County now up for sale. The Aubrey Corp. has put 19,500 acres on the market. The price tag tops $1 billion unless the properties are purchase en masse, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Mayor Dickens Announces $58.7M in Housing Investment

Issuing a challenge to break down barriers to the development and preservation of affordable homes in Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens convened his Affordable Housing Strike Force made up of leaders from across government and the nonprofit sector. He also announced the City will invest $58.7 million in the development of housing, preventing evictions and addressing homelessness.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mariah Carey buys $5.65 million Atlanta mansion, reports say

Mariah Carey has purchased a multi-million dollar Atlanta mansion, according to reports. The celebrity singer, however, has not yet made a statement on the big buy. Realtor.com first reported that a management company with ties to the “All I Want For Christmas is You” music wonder purchased the colonial estate in an off-market transaction in November 2021 for […] The post Mariah Carey buys $5.65 million Atlanta mansion, reports say appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
metroatlantaceo.com

CIM Group and Affiliate Centennial Yards Company Partner with Project REAP in Atlanta

CIM Group, a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer, and its affiliate the Centennial Yards Company, the master developer of a $5 billion mixed-use development in Downtown Atlanta, announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Project REAP, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the commercial real estate industry.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

The Elaine Sterling Institute (ESI) Announces Campus Expansion

Atlanta’s good looks could be attributed to Elaine Sterling, the founder of The Elaine Sterling Institute (ESI), a respected and internationally recognized school and institute for students pursuing a career in the spa and salon industries. Started nearly 15 years ago by Sterling, a single-mom-turned-entrepreneur, she launched her eponymous brand ‘with six students and a credit card.’ A trailblazer, Sterling has developed a learning institute that promotes the best of both beauty worlds: the European tradition of spa and salon techniques and standards combined with American scientific technology and innovation. Today, ESI is “sitting pretty” as the beauty market’s personal care segment is expected to reach $254 billion in 2022, according to Statista.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

GDOT Demonstrates Safer, Connected Roadways with Kia Georgia and Panasonic Smart Mobility Technology on "The Ray Highway"

Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), The Ray, Kia Georgia, and Panasonic demonstrated a fully operational connected vehicle environment along 18 miles of Interstate 85 known as "The Ray Highway," utilizing the Cirrus by Panasonic® connected vehicle data management platform that detects real-time roadway events and communicates safety-critical messages to travelers about driving conditions. The partnership between the four organizations is focused on raising awareness of the life-saving potential of connected vehicle technology as well as deploying real-world use cases with measurable benefits. Showcasing GDOT and Kia Georgia vehicles equipped with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology, GDOT can now deliver real-time situational awareness to drivers on equipped roadways in this key logistics and manufacturing corridor, a fast-growing region of West Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

City of Atlanta Department of City Planning and the Urban Design Commission to Host 44th Design Awards

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the return of the in-person Design Awards ceremony, hosted by the Department of City Planning and the Atlanta Urban Design Commission on May 17. “Atlanta is a beautiful and growing city. The Design Awards are an opportunity to acknowledge the people and projects that contribute to Atlanta’s historic character,” said Mayor Dickens. “We look forward to recognizing the individuals, programs, and places that contribute to the historic preservation and improvements of our city’s great neighborhoods.”
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

What They Don’t Tell You About Living in Atlanta, Ga

Rather you are someone who lives in Atlanta or has simply come here to visit I am sure that you have experienced the tragedy of Atlanta traffic. We used to believe that “rush hour” was the main issue and that leaving the house during peak hours would help us to save time but nowadays, time is not even the issue and 1pm versus 5pm are pretty much the same when it comes to sitting in traffic. There are certain areas that you specifically have to watch our for. For example, downtown Atlanta‘s traffic is pretty much consistent, as well as Interstate 285, and I-85. You might ask why that is? Unfortunately there is no true answer because a lot of times while you are sitting in traffic, assuming that there may be construction, or some sort of accident that has traffic so backed up, that usually is not the case and once you past the traffic, there is usually no reason for the traffic. Some say that Atlanta traffic is caused by over population and others say that it is due to people constantly brake checking, but I guess we will never really know the true answer to that question.Crime rates are increasing.
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

Georgia man challenges eligibility of 13,600 voters

A Georgia man is challenging the eligibility of more than 13,000 registered voters in his county in the northern part of the state. Frank Schneider filed the challenge on Tuesday with the Forsyth County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, which will consider it during their regularly scheduled Thursday evening meeting, news outlets reported.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

