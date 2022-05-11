ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Perry Square and parking lots: How plants play a role in perceptions of Erie's public spaces

By Heather Cass, Special to the Erie Times-News
 1 day ago

If you take a moment to look, you will see an oasis — several, in fact — among the concrete vastness of the shopping plaza parking lots on upper Peach Street. Slow down for a minute as you rush from Kohl’s to Home Depot to Wegman’s and notice the flowerbeds tucked in the nooks and crannies of those parking lots and driveways. They are impressive, and these little beds change from season to season, bursting with color and life and beauty.

Clearly, these little plots of posies have value.

“As a full-blooded Italian who has visited Italy, I can tell you that flowers and aesthetics matter,” said Tony Stefanelli, owner of Romolo’s Chocolates, 1525 W. 8th St., which features large flower beds in the front of the store. “These things don’t always seem to be a big priority in this country, but I feel strongly that it enhances our environment.”

Erie candy shops: A chunk of local history still sold by the pound; melts in your mouth

At Easter, Romolo’s flower beds, tucked between the store entrance and the parking lot, were abloom with a rainbow of spring bulbs. The flowers in the beds change seasonally with help from Potratz Floral Shop and Greenhouse staff who maintain the outdoor gardens at Romolo’s.

“We feel strongly that we have an above average product and I try to present that in every way, from my building to the parking lot to the flowers we display inside and out,” Stefanelli said. “We pay attention to the details.”

Plants change outlooks, behaviors

Aesthetics are why Gloria Knox got involved in the beautification of Perry Square, which boasts gorgeous floral displays on each corner, offering motorists a few moments of beauty as they circle the city’s center square.

Knox, former owner of a downtown bed and breakfast, often fielded complaints about the “dark and scary” park guests passed as they walked downtown. When Knox got wind of a master plan to improve Perry Square many years ago, she volunteered to get involved and helped form the Perry Square Alliance, a nonprofit that plants and maintains the flowerbeds around the park.

Sponsors pay for, and in some cases even help plant and maintain, the beds that have expanded over the years from small flower beds to floral displays that engulf each corner of the park.

Knox soon noticed that the larger and more beautiful the beds became, the less litter she saw in the park.

“In the beginning, before the beds were fully flowered, we’d find a lot of litter and dog waste when we weeded,” she said. “But now, we rarely see that. I think that they see that it looks nice, and they respect it.”

Beauty can change outlooks and behaviors. Knox, who said the alliance relies on volunteer help, including help from a local adult probation group, tells of an adult offender who had assisted in garden cleanup and was offended to see a passerby throw a can into the area he’d worked on.

“He was offended because he had taken ownership of that space,” she said.

Taking ownership and enjoying these public spaces are the point, Knox said.

“If for just one summer, we didn’t take care of these gardens, consider the impact that would have on the things the Erie Downtown Development Corporation and the city are trying to achieve right now," Knox said. "What message would that send to others who are working hard to improve this city? What would it say to visitors to have overgrown, unkempt spaces in the center of town?”

To that end, like any good perennial, the flowers have spread.

“We helped revamp the entire block around Erie City Hall,” Knox said.

With help from sponsors and local landscapers, the building is now surrounded by beauty. Additionally, two dozen hanging baskets line State Street from Fourth to Eighth Streets each summer. Members of the Erie Downtown Development Partnership help water them.

What to plant: 10 perennials anyone can grow

North East organization helps beauty bloom

Similar to the Perry Square Alliance, North East in Bloom is a community service organization made up of volunteers committed to the beautification of the public spaces around them. In North East, you’ll find a variety of colorful and impressive floral displays across the borough in all three seasons, from in-ground beds to large concrete planters to hanging baskets.

The displays aren’t just concentrated on main street, but also brighten the community’s gateways and paved lots, such as the Heard Park parking lot where a row of arborvitae and bunches of daffodils line parking spaces.

NEIB member and volunteer Charlene Kerr, who has worked as a city planner, points out that these types of plantings are not only beautiful, but practical.

“As a planner, I always promoted planting flower beds in parking lots to break up the pavement, add shade and color, and sometimes to identify pedestrian areas,” she said. “They can also help mark vehicular paths and reduce stormwater runoff.”

Flowers give, and give again

As if the bright spots of color and unexpected beauty they give us were not enough, flowers and plantings in the center of concrete spaces give us even more.

“Plants are the silent key component to keeping our environment healthy and clean,” said Kristen Currier, Environmental Educator at the Erie County Conservation District. “Plants help absorb excess water from sidewalk and driveway runoff, reducing the amount of soggy lawn. They help filter pollutants from the water as it runs through the plants and it’s roots, and they help balance out the carbon levels in our environment.”

Currier helps maintain the gardens and grounds at Headwaters Park, 1927 Wager Road, including beds along the parking lot with a variety plants and perennials, including spirea, daylilies, fescue grass, serviceberry, sedum and hosta. They also have a rain garden in full sun which Currier is filling with hardy perennials that can handle a lot of water at one time, but also survive dry periods, including yarrow, purple coneflower, black-eyed Susan, lobelia, bluestem and bee balm.

Historic markers: Oldest trees bear witness to centuries of life, growth, death in Erie County

Tree replenishment: ReLeaf aims to plant trees in Erie County

Tips for your own home

Currier offers several tips for homeowners looking to beautify their own yards with plants around concrete and paved spaces:

  • Consider how large a plant can grow and choose accordingly. Some suggestions might be sundrops, butterfly weed, and blue stem grasses, phlox, and Indian grasses. These perennials are attractive, absorb excess rain runoff and will return every year. They also bloom at different times during the year, offering color as the season progresses.
  • Pick plants and flower that fit your lifestyle. Some plants require regular watering or deadheading to be healthy or look nice. If you don’t have patience or time for frequent gardening, chose low-maintenance plants such as shasta daisy, hosta, geraniums, marigolds and sedum.
  • Native plants are best as they are suited to survive our climate. You can find a complete list of native Pennsylvania plants at bit.ly/panatives .
  • Avoid invasive species. There are a lot of plants that don’t belong in our area, and they will take over your space quickly. Find a list of invasive plants at bit.ly/painvasive .
  • Read the plant tag and/or do an internet search on the species before you plant it. Be aware of how much sun and water it requires, if it is an annual or perennial, it’s full size and how much it might spread.
  • Dig a small hole where you want to plant and see what kind of soil you have. Some parts of Erie have very dense clay soil which is makes it hard for water to get through, while some places, particularly those near the lake, have loam, which drains nicely. If you’re unsure, take a sample to professional garden center and ask. Find plants that like that kind of soil or buy a bag of good planting soil to put in the hole with your new plant.
  • Note that flowering plants might not be the best choice near a patio or seating area. They are wonderful pollinators, but that also means they will attract bees, which homeowners might not find relaxing. Grasses or greenery might be a better choice.

Flower business: How an Erie florist arranges hundreds of bouquets for Mother's Day, his 2nd biggest holiday

Plant choices

Ten perennial plants that grow well in almost any garden:

  • Sundrops
  • Butterfly weed
  • Bluestem and Indian grasses
  • Phlox
  • Sedum
  • Hosta
  • Bee Balm
  • Hydrangea
  • Daylilies
  • Astilbe

Eight showy annuals (check for sun/water requirements):

  • Zinnia
  • Marigold
  • Geranium
  • Petunia
  • Cosmos
  • Dahlias
  • Dianthus
  • Lobelia

How to: Do's, don'ts for fall gardening

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Perry Square and parking lots: How plants play a role in perceptions of Erie's public spaces

