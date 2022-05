Brothers Alex and Derek Koops of Sioux Center, along with teammate Lyle Broughton of Massachusets, were crowned as FOX’s first ever Domino Masters on the first season of the show that shares their title. The brothers, Juniors at Dordt University, kept the secret of their win since recording the show in the summer of 2021 and say it was pretty difficult to do, but are happy they can finally share the news!

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO