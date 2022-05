After injuring a hamstring in Auburn’s April 29 game against No. 1 Tennessee, closer Blake Burkhalter returned to the mound against Troy 11 days later. “It’s definitely a great confidence-booster,” Burkhalter said of his outing. “I think the first batter I may have been kind of timid on a little bit, taking it easy and I just didn’t have any command. But then once I got through the second better, I was like ‘OK, I’m starting to feel pretty good.’”

