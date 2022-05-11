ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Unaffiliated voters and a test of Trump’s influence: Inside NC’s only swing district

By Avi Bajpai
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 1 day ago

In a highly competitive state where the rise of unaffiliated voters and an affinity for ticket-splitting can make it difficult to tell where the political future lies, the upcoming primary-election contests in North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District could offer some answers on where a broad pool of voters stand.

Nestled in the southeastern corner of the Triangle, the 13th District encompasses all of Johnston County, a chunk of southern Wake County, and parts of Harnett and Wayne counties. Compared to surrounding districts that lean Democratic or Republican by larger margins, the 13th stands out as North Carolina’s only toss-up district in this year’s cycle.

Primaries on the Democratic and Republican sides are wide-open, with five Democrats and eight Republicans running for their respective party’s nomination.

On the Republican side, top candidates who have raised the most money and picked up important endorsements include Bo Hines, a 26-year-old political newcomer with the backing of former President Donald Trump; Kelly Daughtry, an attorney from Smithfield who is funding her campaign with much of her own money; and Kent Keirsey, a businessman and military veteran who served in Iraq.

Other candidates include former U.S. Rep. Renee Ellmers, who previously served three terms in Congress; Chad Slotta, a businessman and former pastor; DeVan Barbour, who runs his own employee insurance benefits firm; and Jessica Morel and Kevin Wolff.

In the Democratic field, the top candidates are state Sen. Wiley Nickel and former state Sen. Sam Searcy, who currently serves on the State Board of Community Colleges. Both are from Wake County. Other candidates include Nathan Click, a small business consultant and U.S. Air Force veteran; Denton Lee, a teacher; and Jamie Bowles, a registered nurse.

Republican primary a test of Trump’s influence

On the GOP side, Trump’s endorsement of Hines has made the primary, to a large degree, a test of the former president’s continued influence over the party about a year-and-a-half since he left office.

Within a few weeks of Hines filing to run in the 13th district, Trump gave him his formal endorsement, saying that Hines was “a fighter for Conservative values” and “an unwavering America First patriot.”

When Trump returned to North Carolina last month for a rally in support of several candidates including Hines, he held it in Johnston County. Addressing the crowd before Trump spoke, Hines called Trump “the greatest president in the history of the United States,” and said while introducing himself: “I am proud to be the Trump-endorsed candidate, right here, in North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District.”

But some Johnston County Republicans haven’t been on the same page as Trump regarding Hines. The week before the rally, the Johnston County Republican Men’s Organization ran ads in two local newspapers saying that the group remained supportive of Trump, but could not vote for “a candidate from Western N.C. for our congressman.”

At the time of the rally, Hines’s campaign said he was in the process of moving from Winston-Salem to Fuquay-Varina, a southern Wake County town in the 13th District. He changed his residential address on file with the State Board of Elections last month.

The group’s founder, Linwood Parker, told The News & Observer in April that Johnston County needed “somebody that knows about our farmers and about our businesses, our small businesses, and our desires to create new jobs,” and said he didn’t believe Hines would be able to adequately represent the county in Congress without having ever lived or spent an extensive amount of time there.

Last week, the men’s group ran another full-page ad in the Johnstonian News with a map of Johnston County, Politico reported. The ad shows directions “straight back home” to Winston-Salem, and states that the 13th district “doesn’t need a ‘first job’ congressman.”

Will Trump’s influence extend to southern Wake?

A victory for Hines in the May 17 primary would show that Trump’s influence over GOP voters remains intact, and conversely, a defeat for Hines would show that the former president’s influence is waning, said Paul “Skip” Stam, a lawyer from Apex and a longtime GOP member of the N.C. House of Representatives who served as speaker pro tem, one of the highest-ranking leadership positions in the House, from 2013 to 2017.

In an interview last month, Stam said he believed none of the Republican candidates would win more than 30% in the primary, forcing the candidates finishing in first and second place to compete in a runoff election. Stam said it was difficult to gauge the amount of support for Hines among rank-and-file voters, particularly because he is new to much of the district.

Stam also said it wasn’t clear how Hines differentiates himself from his competitors, apart from touting Trump’s endorsement.

“The message he puts on TV is pretty standard, it could be taken out of a playbook for any Republican candidate,” Stam said. “There’s nothing in there that he puts in his ads that people would disagree with, so you really can’t tell much.”

Some parts of the district are still heavily pro-Trump. Johnston County voters have backed Trump by lopsided margins, delivering him 63% of the vote in 2016 and 61% in 2020. Trump won statewide both times.

Wake County, on the other hand, is one of the state’s largest hubs of Democratic voters. While some parts of the county included in the district, like Southeast Raleigh, lean much more Democratic, southern Wake is generally much more conservative than the rest of the county. Still, Stam said, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s as pro-Trump as other parts of the district.

“For some people, that’s all they know and all they care about,” Stam said of the fact that Hines has been endorsed by Trump.

But for southern Wake voters, Trump’s stamp of approval might not be enough. “In general, not totally, people like many of Trump’s policies, and they were not quite liking of his personality or the way he treated people — even his allies,” Stam said.

Hines also faces multiple serious opponents, who have each either amassed a considerable base of support, or have done well in raising money, Stam said. Since speaking with the N&O, Stam has endorsed Slotta, a former pastor and local faith leader.

Nickel and Searcy atop Democratic field

The top two candidates on the Democratic side, Nickel and Searcy, were both elected to the state Senate in 2018. Nickel won reelection in 2020 and is currently serving his second term; Searcy also won reelection that year but stepped down two months later.

Both candidates have their own strong suits, and both will have “a good shot” in taking on whoever emerges from the GOP primary in the November general election, said Kevyn Creech, the chair of the Wake County Democratic Party.

Creech said Nickel is well known in Wake County, and is particularly popular with voters in Cary and Morrisville (most of whom live in the much-bluer 2nd Congressional District). Even though he doesn’t live in the 13th district, Creech said, Nickel has been a very active campaigner and is a “heavy hitter.”

Searcy, meanwhile, comes from a rural background , having grown up on a tobacco and dairy farm in Hendersonville. Now, he lives with his family in Holly Springs, which falls under the 13th district, but he also owns a goat farm in Avery County. His experience living in rural communities could help him connect with a broader swath of voters, including rural voters who live in Johnston County and other parts of the district, Creech said.

The growing role of unaffiliated voters

In addition to turning out Democratic voters, whichever candidate wins the Democratic primary will also need to attract as many independents as possible in November, Creech said.

Unaffiliated voters are the fastest-growing group of voters in North Carolina, and recently overtook registered Democrats to become the largest bloc , comprising 34.6% of the state’s registered voters.

One of the candidates running in the Democratic primary, Denton Lee, advocates on his campaign website for more representation for unaffiliated voters, and has said one of the main reasons he’s running as a Democrat is because of signature requirements imposed on independent candidates who want to gain access to the ballot.

A billboard put up by Lee’s campaign states: “To compete in the political game, you must join one of the big parties, even if you think both of them kinda suck.” On his website, Lee offers an explanation of the billboard’s meaning for potential voters who may disagree with its message.

Creech said that Lee’s message is interesting but will most likely have a hard time cultivating a lot of Democratic support. Still, she said, it’s important for the winner of the primary to recognize that there are many voters who share his view of the two major political parties.

“Denton Lee is not a fan of Trump,” Creech said. “Denton Lee is very open about that. He’s not really a fan of either party, but he’s really not a fan of Trump. There are more Denton Lees out there, and whether or not they are engaged is important.”

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at https://campsite.bio/underthedome or wherever you get your podcasts.

