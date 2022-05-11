ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to rent a castle? Airbnb has an upgrade for that

By Jennifer A. Kingson
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago

In what CEO Brian Chesky calls "the biggest change to Airbnb in a decade," the home rental company introduced a sitewide makeover Wednesday that makes it easier to find offbeat and niche properties. Why it matters: As travel companies gear up for the summer rush — which will be...

