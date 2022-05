A local man was arrested and a Texas man was taken to the hospital after a traffic stop west of Salina Monday night. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that a deputy pulled a car over for speeding at approximately 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of S. Burma Road. While the deputy was talking with the driver and a passenger, he discovered a 46-year-old man from Texas lying in the back seat.

