As the second week of early voting for Georgia’s 2022 primary election continues, Georgia voters are turning out in record numbers across the state. Through Tuesday, May 10th, over 250,000 people have early voted in Georgia—a 239% increase from the same point in the early voting period in the 2018 primary election and a 160% increase in the same point in the early voting period in the 2020 primary election. Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly three times the number on the first day of primary voting in 2018 and double that of 2020, and has continued on that path since.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO