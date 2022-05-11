ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, GA

Keener Named Police Chief at Clayton State

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

Clayton State University has a new director of public safety and chief of police. Chief Mike Keener has 18 years of experience in public safety and served 16 years with the University of West Georgia Police Department. Keener led as the UWG administrative services division commander and prior...

A. Kenyatta Greer Named Senior Director of Communications at Emory Law as Top Ranked Law School Launches Innovative New Initiatives

A. Kenyatta Greer has been named Senior Director of Communications at the Emory University School of Law. She will lead internal and external communications efforts and oversee the events, social, web, and academic journals production teams for the school. Greer is a storyteller and editor who has worked in newspaper,...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Former Manager in Winder gets top post in Cleveland

A former Barrow County Manager will serve the same role in White County: Michael Renshaw has been named by White County Commissioners as the sole finalist for the job. Mike Renshaw has over 29 years of experience in local government leadership and management and, as a result of his commitment to his profession and high ethical standards, he is a Credentialed Manager through the International City/County Management Association. His experience as a county manager spans over 10 years, having previously served in that role for Barrow County, Georgia and the County of Camden, North Carolina. A proud veteran of the United States Navy and Persian Gulf War, Mike returned to school following his honorable discharge and completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and Master of Public Administration degree at Arizona State University. Mike and his wife Judy are the proud parents of five children and eight grandchildren. They are active members of their church and enjoy spending time exploring state parks and recreating in the outdoors.
WINDER, GA
Camron Carden Named Georgia Transmission Corp. Vice President for Transmission Projects

The Georgia Transmission Board of Directors recently appointed Camron Carden to serve on the company's executive leadership team as vice president for transmission projects. A seasoned veteran of the Tucker-based electric transmission cooperative, Carden brings diverse organizational knowledge to this new leadership role. He first joined the organization in 2001. Throughout his tenure, Carden has held various roles of increasing responsibility in the areas of substation maintenance, member planning services, construction inspection, design services and transmission projects. Most recently, he served as director of transmission projects, a position he has held since January 2021.
TUCKER, GA
Red and Black

Former Georgia wide receiver charged with murder

The Offices of the United States Attorneys announced on May 11 that a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment charging Philadelphia resident and former Georgia football wide receiver Akhil Crumpton with murder, attempted robbery and firearms charges. Crumpton’s arrest stems from connection to the murder of a 23-year-old gas...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia NFIB endorses Kemp for 2nd term

ATLANTA, Georgia (WSAV)  – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Georgia PAC has endorsed Governor Brian Kemp in the May 24 primary for a second term as governor.  The political action committee’s NFIB members made the endorsement based on Kemp’s record and position on small business issues. NFIB State Director Nathan Humphrey said that […]
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia State Graduate School to Join STEM Workforce Survey Project

Georgia State is among a dozen universities across the country selected to participate in a project funded by the National Science Foundation to better understand how graduate schools are preparing STEM workers. The 12 universities, which are members of the Council of Graduate Schools, will survey graduating master’s students to...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

New School Superintendent in Hartwell

The School Board in Hartwell names a new Hart County School Superintendent: Jennifer Carter has worked as an associate superintendent for the schools in Hartwell. She will take over for the retiring Jay Floyd. “I am thankful for the Board’s confidence in my abilities and for the opportunity to serve...
HARTWELL, GA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

HBCU school 'incensed' after Georgia drug search intimidated Black athletes

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The president of a historically Black college accused sheriff’s deputies in Georgia of intimidating and humiliating the school women’s lacrosse team when deputies pulled over the athletes’ bus and searched it for drugs. Delaware State University President Tony Allen said he’s “incensed” by...
COLLEGE SPORTS
DeanLand

Never Ask These Three Questions of a Georgia Gold Hunter

We joined a group of Georgia gold prospectors for a fun Saturday event, panning for gold in a stream on public property north of Atlanta managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers. Before and during the event, we received lots of friendly encouragement and support. The gold seekers included professional geologists, life-time residents, "legacy" gold hunters who grew up panning with family members, occasional hobbyists and lots of first-timers out for a new experience.
ATLANTA, GA
Record Early Voting Turnout Continues in Georgia

As the second week of early voting for Georgia’s 2022 primary election continues, Georgia voters are turning out in record numbers across the state. Through Tuesday, May 10th, over 250,000 people have early voted in Georgia—a 239% increase from the same point in the early voting period in the 2018 primary election and a 160% increase in the same point in the early voting period in the 2020 primary election. Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly three times the number on the first day of primary voting in 2018 and double that of 2020, and has continued on that path since.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Lawyers seek to delay Georgia execution set for next week

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for a Georgia man scheduled to be put to death next week for killing an 8-year-old girl 46 years ago are trying to delay the execution. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is scheduled to die May 17 at the state prison in Jackson by injection of the sedative pentobarbital.
ATLANTA, GA
First Lady Marty Kemp Leads Fight Against Human Trafficking

Governor Brian P. Kemp signed SB 461, spearheaded by First Lady Marty Kemp and designed to further the fight against human trafficking in Georgia. The legislation adds human trafficking to the list of serious violent and sexual offenses that require a superior court judge to grant bail and builds on the work of the First Lady, the GRACE Commission, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit under the purview of Attorney General Chris Carr.
GEORGIA STATE

