ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Dems flip abortion fight, seek to legalize abortion in Ohio

By Susan Tebben
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTedY_0faGcTSF00

The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement.

Ohio House legislators say the intend to flip the legislative narrative in the state, pushing for a state constitutional amendment legalizing abortion in opposition to the many bans being considered.

State Reps. Michele Lepore-Hagan, D-Youngstown, and Jessica Miranda, D-Forest Park, face a hard fight to get the measure through a General Assembly currently encompassed by a Republican supermajority, and one that has introduced multiple “trigger” bans that, if passed, would take effect in the event the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade is overturned or changed.

Under the amendment, which would be voted on by Ohioans if passed by the House and Senate, surgical and medical abortion services would be cemented into the Ohio Revised Code, along with contraceptives.

The representatives said the attempt at an amendment came after a draft ruling from U.S. Justice Samuel Alito implied a future ruling that could limit or eliminate abortion legality nationwide. The opinion, though not the final opinion of the court, “presents a 50-year reversal on safe and legal access to abortion in the United States,” Lepore-Hagan and Miranda stated in announcing their proposed amendment.

“I will not stand by and allow political extremists to take us back to a time where individuals were unable to make their own health care decisions and access the care they need in their communities,” Lepore-Hagan said in a statement. “No one should be forced to carry a pregnancy against their will.”

A constitutional amendment requires a three-fifths vote of the legislature for passage, and has to be received 90 days before an election to be placed on the ballot.

A companion resolution is also planned in the state Senate, led by state Sens. Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood and Sandra Williams, D-Cleveland. Success in the Senate would depend on Republican support, just as a win in the House would.

“In overturning a woman’s right to choose, I share the concern that we will have laid a roadmap to upend other civil rights, including protections for the LGBTQ community,” Antonio wrote in her own statement.

Sponsors of the amendment are still in the process of gathering co-sponsors, and drafting bill language, after which it will be formally introduced and moved to a committee.

Comments / 51

BDOG
1d ago

We went from shots in everyone's arms, to my body my choice real quick.

Reply(1)
9
fuckbiden&hishoe
1d ago

when was it illegal in ohio? I know someone that had one 2 years ago.

Reply(2)
7
Related
Cleveland.com

Pro-marijuana group sues to put legalization measure on Ohio’s 2022 ballot: Capitol Letter

Legalization lawsuit: The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, which has a proposed law that would legalize recreational marijuana for people over age 21 and tax it, has filed a 129-page lawsuit against a handful of state officials. The coalition hopes a Franklin County judge rules that its initiated statute is on track for the Nov. 8 ballot. The state officials maintain the proposal shouldn’t be considered until 2023, Laura Hancock reports.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Some Ohio voters who think they are independent might be shocked to learn they are not

If you ask people what their party affiliation is, they might tell you they are an independent or unaffiliated voter but that might not be true in some cases. People who consider themselves independent-thinking, unaffiliated voters are sometimes surprised to find they are actually listed on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website as a member of a political party.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio mapmakers spar over contempt threat

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – Partisan mapmakers in Ohio are making emotional pleas to the Ohio Supreme Court as justices again weigh whether to hold the state’s redistricting commission in contempt. The commission sent five different plans for state legislative districts to the court. Four were invalidated as gerrymandered, and the panel’s fifth submission was its […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags being lowered in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered American and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff Thursday, matching orders from U.S. President Joe Biden. The order comes as a remembrance as the president marked one million Americans who have died from COVID-19, according to the governor’s office. The order means that […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Cleveland Jewish News

Some Jewish perspective: Implications of overturning Roe v. Wade

The leaked draft opinion by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that would potentially overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion has vastly different implications for Jews depending on their background and perspective. Five people with a range of perspectives spoke to the...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion In Ohio#Dems#Constitutional Amendment#The Ohio Capital Journal#News5cleveland Com#Ohio House#D Youngstown#A General Assembly#Republican#The U S Supreme Court#Ohioans#Senate
wksu.org

Lawsuit filed against an Ohio city over its local abortion ban

The ACLU of Ohio, on behalf of NASW-Ohio (National Association of Social Workers) and WHO-Ohio (Women Have Options), is challenging a law that was passed last May by the city of Lebanon, in southwest Ohio, that bans abortion within its borders. There are no abortion clinics in Lebanon and none planned to be located in the city.
LEBANON, OH
Axios

Ohio's abortion rate is below the national average

Ohio's abortion rate has been on the decline for several decades and is well below the national average. Why it matters: Abortion is currently legal in Ohio up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, but that may change if the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling guaranteeing the constitutional right to an abortion is struck down.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Midwest doctor prepares for a world without abortion; new bill could bring more nuclear power to Ohio

Your WYSO Morning News Update for May 12, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Side Effects) — Much of the Midwest could lose access to abortion if the Supreme Court rules to overturn Roe v. Wade. That includes Michigan, where a 1931 law would make abortion a felony – except when needed to save the patient’s life. Lisa Harris, an OBGYN at Michigan Medicine, said she’s been preparing her hospital system for that possibility. She's told emergency physicians to be ready to care for people who try to self-induce abortions. “There will be some people… who put something inside them, who took a poison or a toxin. Those people you’re going to have to jump and provide critical lifesaving care," Harris said. Harris says this is one of many issues that hospitals will have to address if Roe is overturned and abortion is further restricted. Harris made her comments in an interview on the Tradeoffs podcast.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Axios

Bill would prevent Ohio cities from regulating short-term rentals

Columbus is home to more than 1,000 Airbnbs and other short-term rentals, but a proposed law would give the city little to no say in how they operate. Driving the news: Two dozen Republican lawmakers support House Bill 563, which would prevent local governments from regulating the "number, duration or frequency of rental periods for short-term rentals."
COLUMBUS, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy