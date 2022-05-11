The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta Names New Marketing Director

Atlanta’s good looks could be attributed to Elaine Sterling, the founder of The Elaine Sterling Institute (ESI), a respected and internationally recognized school and institute for students pursuing a career in the spa and salon industries. Started nearly 15 years ago by Sterling, a single-mom-turned-entrepreneur, she launched her eponymous brand ‘with six students and a credit card.’ A trailblazer, Sterling has developed a learning institute that promotes the best of both beauty worlds: the European tradition of spa and salon techniques and standards combined with American scientific technology and innovation. Today, ESI is “sitting pretty” as the beauty market’s personal care segment is expected to reach $254 billion in 2022, according to Statista.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO