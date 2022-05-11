ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta Names New Marketing Director

 2 days ago

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta has hired Krystle Carrara as its new marketing director. Carrara...

CBRE Expands Debt and Structured Finance Team in Atlanta

CBRE today announced it is expanding its Atlanta Debt and Structured Finance team with Mike Ryan and Brian Linnihan joining as Vice Chairman and Richard Henry and Blake Cohen joining as Senior Vice Presidents. The team joins CBRE from Cushman & Wakefield’s Debt & Structured Finance practice in Atlanta and...
ATLANTA, GA
DefenseStorm Named as a Fastest-Growing Private Company in Atlanta

DefenseStorm, a leading cloud-based provider of cyber security, fraud and compliance technology and managed services to banks, credit unions and fintechs, has been named a 2022 Pacesetter Award winner by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the third consecutive year. The Pacesetter Awards recognize 100 companies that have achieved the highest...
ATLANTA, GA
CIM Group and Affiliate Centennial Yards Company Partner with Project REAP in Atlanta

CIM Group, a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer, and its affiliate the Centennial Yards Company, the master developer of a $5 billion mixed-use development in Downtown Atlanta, announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Project REAP, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the commercial real estate industry.
ATLANTA, GA
Camron Carden Named Georgia Transmission Corp. Vice President for Transmission Projects

The Georgia Transmission Board of Directors recently appointed Camron Carden to serve on the company's executive leadership team as vice president for transmission projects. A seasoned veteran of the Tucker-based electric transmission cooperative, Carden brings diverse organizational knowledge to this new leadership role. He first joined the organization in 2001. Throughout his tenure, Carden has held various roles of increasing responsibility in the areas of substation maintenance, member planning services, construction inspection, design services and transmission projects. Most recently, he served as director of transmission projects, a position he has held since January 2021.
TUCKER, GA
The Elaine Sterling Institute (ESI) Announces Campus Expansion

Atlanta’s good looks could be attributed to Elaine Sterling, the founder of The Elaine Sterling Institute (ESI), a respected and internationally recognized school and institute for students pursuing a career in the spa and salon industries. Started nearly 15 years ago by Sterling, a single-mom-turned-entrepreneur, she launched her eponymous brand ‘with six students and a credit card.’ A trailblazer, Sterling has developed a learning institute that promotes the best of both beauty worlds: the European tradition of spa and salon techniques and standards combined with American scientific technology and innovation. Today, ESI is “sitting pretty” as the beauty market’s personal care segment is expected to reach $254 billion in 2022, according to Statista.
ATLANTA, GA
Construction Materials Manufacturer Saint-Gobain ADFORS North America to Create 400 New Jobs in Laurens County

Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Saint-Gobain ADFORS North America, a division of international light and sustainable construction company Saint-Gobain, will invest $28 million to expand its operations at its Dublin, Georgia, manufacturing facility, creating 400 new jobs over the next two years in Laurens County. “We are excited...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
Georgia Public Library Service Partners with the Alliance Theatre

The Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS) announced today a new partnership with the Alliance Theatre to provide a pass for free tickets to certain Theatre performances. The Georgia Public Libraries Community Ticket Pass is available at all public libraries statewide. When checked out just like a book, patrons visit the Alliance website and utilize the pass to receive up to four free tickets to performances on either the Coca-Cola or Hertz Stage.
GEORGIA STATE
How Atlanta Is Leveraging Technology to Improve City Services and Close Equity Gaps

Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the country. It's attracted Big Tech companies like Apple, which plans to build a tech education campus for students at historically Black colleges and universities to boost local tech talent, and Microsoft, which recently announced plans to expand its presence in Atlanta, including a data center and new campus.
ATLANTA, GA
Southern Company Earns Top 20 National Ranking of Companies for Diversity

Southern Company has been named among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc, moving up to number 19 on its 2022 list. "Our people are the power of Southern Company," said Sloane Drake, Southern Company senior vice president of Human Resources. "Their energy enables us to build a brighter future for our customers and the communities we call home. We drive results by valuing different opinions, backgrounds and experiences, and by welcoming diverse points of view. We celebrate our progress and are committed to a diverse and inclusive organization."
ATLANTA, GA
Mayor Dickens Announces $58.7M in Housing Investment

Issuing a challenge to break down barriers to the development and preservation of affordable homes in Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens convened his Affordable Housing Strike Force made up of leaders from across government and the nonprofit sector. He also announced the City will invest $58.7 million in the development of housing, preventing evictions and addressing homelessness.
ATLANTA, GA
DC BLOX to Build New Cable Landing Station in Myrtle Beach, SC

DC BLOX, a leading provider of secure, reliable, connected data centers across the Southeast, announces it is planning to build a new Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The new CLS will anchor subsea cable systems connecting North America's Southeast region with other continents. DC BLOX’s planned...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
A. Kenyatta Greer Named Senior Director of Communications at Emory Law as Top Ranked Law School Launches Innovative New Initiatives

A. Kenyatta Greer has been named Senior Director of Communications at the Emory University School of Law. She will lead internal and external communications efforts and oversee the events, social, web, and academic journals production teams for the school. Greer is a storyteller and editor who has worked in newspaper,...
ATLANTA, GA
GDOT Demonstrates Safer, Connected Roadways with Kia Georgia and Panasonic Smart Mobility Technology on "The Ray Highway"

Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), The Ray, Kia Georgia, and Panasonic demonstrated a fully operational connected vehicle environment along 18 miles of Interstate 85 known as "The Ray Highway," utilizing the Cirrus by Panasonic® connected vehicle data management platform that detects real-time roadway events and communicates safety-critical messages to travelers about driving conditions. The partnership between the four organizations is focused on raising awareness of the life-saving potential of connected vehicle technology as well as deploying real-world use cases with measurable benefits. Showcasing GDOT and Kia Georgia vehicles equipped with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology, GDOT can now deliver real-time situational awareness to drivers on equipped roadways in this key logistics and manufacturing corridor, a fast-growing region of West Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet Acquires SmartCare Medical Group

Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet is adding 10 locations with its acquisition of urgent care management company SmartCare and its family of brands in the metro Atlanta area. With this acquisition, Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet, the largest network in Georgia, expands its presence in the communities of Grayson, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Lithonia, Loganville, and Snellville and establishes new territory to serve the communities of Rome and Cartersville.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Vintage Warbirds in Savannah for Memorial Day Weekend “Flags for the Fallen”

In cities across the U.S., vintage military aircraft rest quietly in museums, where school children and tourists admire them, take their pictures and leave them behind closed doors at the end of each day. Throughout May, aviation history blasts out of the museums and into the skies as the Commemorative Air Force thunders into Georgia. Local airports will host American aviation history as the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) conducts an array of events featuring restored WWII aircraft for public viewing and rides at cities along the Georgia WWII Heritage Trail. Led by the iconic B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders, a featured stop will be at Savannah International Airport during Memorial Day Weekend.
SAVANNAH, GA

