ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

10 wounded, 1 dead in 2 separate mass shootings on the South Side

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AO3lq_0faGcKkw00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Eleven people were shot in two mass shootings on the South Side Tuesday afternoon and night. One of them was killed.

Around 10:30 p.m. in Jackson Park, on 64th and Richards Drive, four women and two men were shot. Police said it was a drive-by shooting. The victims ranged in age from 21 to 37. Two of the women were seriously wounded.

Meanwhile, six hours earlier in the Back of the Yards neighborhood police said five teenagers were shot on 48th and Ada. It, too, was a drive-by and left a 19-year old man dead.

“There’s a historic gang conflict between two historic gangs here. We don’t believe the community is being targeted but that it’s specific gang members that are targeting one another,” said Police Commander Don Jerome.

The shooters are not in custody in either incident. Cmdr. Jerome said two people were arrested at the Back of the Yards shooting for allegedly attacking police officers who were trying to give first aid to the victims.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio live here.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
blockclubchicago.org

Missing UIC Student Natally Brookson Found Dead; Boyfriend Still Missing

CITYWIDE — A body found in Lake Michigan earlier this month has been identified as that of University of Illinois at Chicago student Natally Brookson, who friends said went missing last month. Brookson, 22, was last seen April 30 at work at the Friedman Place, a supportive living community...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four people ejected when two three-wheeled motorcycles crash in Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured in a crash involving two three-wheeled motorcycles in Grant Park early Thursday. Police were called at 12:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Columbus Drive for the crash involving two Can-Am Spyders. An orange Spyder had rear-ended a silver one, police said. A 41-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were in the orange Spyder, and both were ejected. The man suffered a laceration to the face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, while the woman suffered scrapes throughout her body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The silver Spyder was occupied by a 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, who were also both ejected, police said. The man suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, while the woman suffered unspecified trauma to the body and was taken to Stroger in fair condition. No other injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
GRANT PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged in shooting, killing of two men in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in the killing of two men shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood near the tennis courts Monday. 25-year-old John Corona is charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. Police said around 3:04 p.m., two men, 34 and 35, were near the street in the 1300 block of East Louis Munoz Drive when they were approached by Corona and another male offender who produced handguns and fired shots. The 34-year-old victim was struck in the head and the chest. The 35-year-old victim was struck in the chest – both were pronounced dead on the scene. Corona was arrested in the 2600 block of South Evergreen a short time later. Police also recovered two handguns. He is due in bond court Thursday. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Mass Shootings#Drive By Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Wbbm Newsradio#Cmdr
CBS Chicago

1 dead, 4 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting; 2 charged after crowd fights with police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are facing criminal charges after a hostile crowd fought with Chicago police officers who were responding to a mass shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.Police have said five people were standing outside near the intersection of 48th and Ada streets around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a stolen red Mazda pulled up, and an unspecified number of people got out, pulled out guns, and shot them all.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the shooting was the result of an ongoing gang conflict in the area. Gang members in the Mazda spotted members...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman arrested for looting on Michigan Avenue in 2020: police

CHICAGO — A woman was arrested and charged for looting on Michigan Avenue back in 2020, according to Chicago police. Savannah Scott, 23, was arrested Tuesday on the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue after being identified as the offender who entered a store on the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue on Aug. 10, […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Chicago chaos: Wild video shows mob of teens overtaking city streets

Wild videos posted to social media shows mobs of teens and young adults overtaking Chicago streets Wednesday night. The videos showed large groups of teens running through the streets and even jumping on cars. It was happening in the northern part of the city's downtown area. At one point, a video of the chaos was taken just blocks from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's mansion, prompting police to stage snow plows to protect the area, according to CWB Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, killed in East Side garage

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the East Side neighborhood. The 26-year-old was standing in a garage around 9:46 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Avenue M when a black vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy