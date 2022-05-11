10 wounded, 1 dead in 2 separate mass shootings on the South Side

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Eleven people were shot in two mass shootings on the South Side Tuesday afternoon and night. One of them was killed.

Around 10:30 p.m. in Jackson Park, on 64th and Richards Drive, four women and two men were shot. Police said it was a drive-by shooting. The victims ranged in age from 21 to 37. Two of the women were seriously wounded.

Meanwhile, six hours earlier in the Back of the Yards neighborhood police said five teenagers were shot on 48th and Ada. It, too, was a drive-by and left a 19-year old man dead.

“There’s a historic gang conflict between two historic gangs here. We don’t believe the community is being targeted but that it’s specific gang members that are targeting one another,” said Police Commander Don Jerome.

The shooters are not in custody in either incident. Cmdr. Jerome said two people were arrested at the Back of the Yards shooting for allegedly attacking police officers who were trying to give first aid to the victims.

