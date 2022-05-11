The Pros & Cons of Growing AEW | Grappy Hour

Deonna Purrazzo speaks about her spot in last week's Dynamite main event. In the main event of AEW Dynamite last week, ROH Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo clashed with ROH Interim Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez in a championship unification match. The match came as a result of Purrazzo being unable to make the ROH Supercard Of Honor event back in April, as Martinez defeated Willow Nightingale to win the interim belt. Purrazzo however, has held the original belt since the January 13th edition of IMPACT Wrestling when she defeated Rok-C to capture the gold.
