MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s latest COVID wave continues to build, and Vt. health officials Tuesday said a new sub-variant of the virus is gaining a foothold. Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says the BA.2.12.1 variant now makes up 30% of cases in New England and up to 60% in upstate New York. He says its virulence is still being studied but that those who are vaccinated continue to avoid the most serious outcomes. Levine says a large number of those who do end up in the hospital failed to get a least one of the booster vaccinations.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO