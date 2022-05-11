ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Efficient in loss

Brunson tallied 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one...

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
Video: Luka Doncic Had Message For Suns After Game 5

The Phoenix Suns held Luka Doncic and the Mavs to just 80 points in their 30-point blowout of Dallas in Game 5. After the loss, the Slovenian-born superstar had a message for the Suns as he and the team headed towards the locker room to start preparing for Game 6.
Arkansas loses guard to Transfer Portal

Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson will look to play for his third college in as many seasons, as he has entered the transfer portal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaxson Robinson (@j4xsonn) Transferring to Arkansas from Texas A&M following the 2020-21 season, Robinson made 16 appearances this season for the Razorbacks with four starts. Two highlights of his season included career-high 15 minutes played against Central Arkansas on December 1, and scoring a career-best 14 points against Elon on December 21. Moving to the transfer portal could be considered costly for Robinson. Not only is this his second time...
Mavs Rout Suns, Force Game 7 vs Phoenix

Luka Doncic scored 33 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 113-86 on Thursday night to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals. The home team has won all six games, none with a final margin closer than seven points. The deciding game is Sunday in Phoenix.
Jalen Brunson
Mavs Need Spencer Dinwiddie to Step Up in Game 6 vs. Suns

After being traded from the Washington Wizards to the Dallas Mavericks at this year's trade deadline, Spencer Dinwiddie made general manager Nico Harrison look like a very smart guy, as he averaged 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 23 regular-season games. He shot 49.8 percent from the field during that stretch, including 40.4 percent from deep.
Are The Mavericks Proving They’re More Than A One-Man Team?

When the Dallas Mavericks began their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series against the Phoenix Suns, most assumed they would be sent to summer vacation pretty quickly. The Suns, people reasoned, were a well-balanced team that is greater than the sum of its parts, while the Mavericks were just a one-man...
Draymond Green on dancing with Grizzlies crowd in Warriors' blowout loss: We can talk smack, and 'embrace it'

No one expected the Memphis Grizzlies to blow out the Golden State Warriors by 39 points in Game 5 Wednesday night, especially without All-Star guard Ja Morant on the floor after being sidelined with a bone bruise on his right knee. But Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and the rest of the Memphis squad dominated the Warriors 134-95, and the Grizzlies crowd had some fun at the Warriors' expense during a timeout.
2022 NFL schedule release: Broncos opponents, previews, full list of teams on regular-season schedule

The Denver Broncos haven't made the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50 six seasons ago, failing to produce a winning record since that championship. Times are changing in Denver, as the Broncos pulled off the biggest move of the offseason in acquiring Russell Wilson -- the franchise quarterback the team has been seeking since Peyton Manning retired.
