Dallas, TX

Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Provides 10 off bench

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bertans contributed 10 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3PT, 1-1 FT), one rebound and...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Video: Luka Doncic Had Message For Suns After Game 5

The Phoenix Suns held Luka Doncic and the Mavs to just 80 points in their 30-point blowout of Dallas in Game 5. After the loss, the Slovenian-born superstar had a message for the Suns as he and the team headed towards the locker room to start preparing for Game 6.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Suns vs. Mavericks score: Luka Doncic, Dallas look to stay alive in NBA playoffs, force Game 7 vs. Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns rolled to a 110-80 Game 5 win, putting the Dallas Mavericks on the brink of elimination. Luka Doncic and Co. kept things close for one half, but wound up suffering the fourth-largest playoff loss in franchise history. The series returns to Dallas for Game 6 Thursday night, which should be a big boost for the Mavs as the home team is 5-0 in this West semifinal matchup.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Mavs Need Spencer Dinwiddie to Step Up in Game 6 vs. Suns

After being traded from the Washington Wizards to the Dallas Mavericks at this year's trade deadline, Spencer Dinwiddie made general manager Nico Harrison look like a very smart guy, as he averaged 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 23 regular-season games. He shot 49.8 percent from the field during that stretch, including 40.4 percent from deep.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Are The Mavericks Proving They’re More Than A One-Man Team?

When the Dallas Mavericks began their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series against the Phoenix Suns, most assumed they would be sent to summer vacation pretty quickly. The Suns, people reasoned, were a well-balanced team that is greater than the sum of its parts, while the Mavericks were just a one-man...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Draymond Green on dancing with Grizzlies crowd in Warriors' blowout loss: We can talk smack, and 'embrace it'

No one expected the Memphis Grizzlies to blow out the Golden State Warriors by 39 points in Game 5 Wednesday night, especially without All-Star guard Ja Morant on the floor after being sidelined with a bone bruise on his right knee. But Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and the rest of the Memphis squad dominated the Warriors 134-95, and the Grizzlies crowd had some fun at the Warriors' expense during a timeout.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Sent down Thursday

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Pepiot made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Pirates and allowed a hit and five walks while striking out three in three scoreless innings. While the right-hander will lose his spot on the major-league roster, he's still a strong candidate to start during one of the two games in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Not in Thursday's lineup

Melendez will sit Thursday against Texas, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Melendez started five out of the Royals' first six games after he earned his first career call-up in early May, but the lefty-hitting rookie has now been on the bench for two in a row against left-handed starting pitchers. Sebastian Rivero will get the start behind the plate, while Salvador Perez serves as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Ruled out Wednesday

Wilson (lower body) will not play in Game 5 against the Panthers on Wednesday but is considered day-to-day, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson did travel with the team but didn't participate in the game-day skate, so he may not be as close to returning as his day-to-day designation might indicate. Prior to getting hurt, the gritty winger managed just one point in his previous nine outings while averaging 15:45 of ice time. Once given the all-clear Wilson should be in the mix for a top-six role and figures to link up with one of the power-play units.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Texans' Jerry Hughes: Signed by Houston

The Texans signed Hughes on Tuesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports. Hughes has missed only one game since 2011, but his production has dropped in recent years. Regardless, the veteran should still garner a solid role with the Texans in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX

