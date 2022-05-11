ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Hitless in return

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Brujan went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Tuesday against the Angels. Brujan was recalled prior to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Yankees begin 2-game series at home against the Blue Jays

LINE: Yankees -164, Blue Jays +141; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays to begin a two-game series. New York is 18-8 overall and 11-4 in home games. Yankees hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.
MLB
FOX Sports

Cardinals start 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (11-16, fourth in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (15-12, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-0); Cardinals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals start a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. St. Louis is 15-12 overall and...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka held out of Yankees lineup versus Blue Jays

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Jose Trevino is starting at catcher over Higashioka and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Trevino for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Leaves early Tuesday

Franco was removed from Tuesday's game against the Angels with an apparent injury, Bally Sports Sun reports. Franco grounded out to second base during the fourth inning, and he exited the contest after appearing to pull up while running to first base. The Rays were already trailing 8-0 by that point, so the Rays could have simply removed the 21-year-old for precautionary reasons. Franco should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Single in debut

Bannon went 1-for-4 in a 3-2 win Thursday in St. Louis. Bannon batted seventh and played third base in his first major-league game. In his first at-bat, he singled off Steven Matz. He added a couple of nice plays at the hot corner, including robbing Nolan Arenado of a hit with an Arenado-esque play. The 26-year-old has spent time at Triple-A in each of his last three seasons, splitting his time between second and third base and amassing a .214/.319/.404 batting line at the minor league's highest level.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Shane McClanahan: Brilliant in no-decision

McClanahan didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Angels, scattering three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out 11. The southpaw put together the best start of his young career, tying his career high in strikeouts -- set just two starts...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Margot
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Rays End Long Road Trip With Thrilling 10-Inning Win Over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — After consecutive blowout losses, the Tampa Bay Rays really needed a big game from ace left-hander Shane McClanahan. They got exactly that, and then came up with some extra-inning heroics to beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday. It was a nice...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Struggles continue

Kittredge allowed two earned runs on three hits across 0.2 innings Wednesday against the Angels. Kittredge entered the game in the eighth inning with a two-run lead, but he quickly blew the advantage by surrendering a home run to Taylor Ward. It's not clear whether the Rays were planning for Kittredge to record a six-out save -- he's worked two innings in three appearances this season -- or if he was working as the setup man. Regardless, he has now allowed three earned runs across his last 2.2 innings spanning two outings. Kittredge's overall numbers remain strong as he's maintained a 3.00 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with a 12:1 K:BB across 15 innings. However, he's served up three home runs and may start to cede save chances more regularly to Brooks Raley if his struggles continue.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Dillon Tate: Settles for hold

Tate allowed a run on two hits and a hit batter in two-thirds of an inning, earning a hold in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals. Tate had a 5.2-inning scoreless streak entering Tuesday, but he allowed a solo home run to Brendan Donovan in the ninth inning. The right-handed reliever didn't finish the inning, with Felix Bautista instead logging the final out to earn a save. Tate has been solid with a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB across 14.2 innings this season. He's added a save and four holds in 13 outings. He'll likely be the Orioles' primary closer in the near term with Jorge Lopez on the bereavement list.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rays#Strikeout#Angels#Triple A Durham
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Earns third win

Feyereisen (3-0) threw a scoreless ninth inning and struck out one to earn the win Wednesday against the Angels. Feyereisen entered the game with the score tied at two and set down the Angels in order on 12 pitches, and the Rays took the lead in the 10th to set him up for the win. He has yet to allow an earned run across 15 innings this season, also maintaining a 13:3 K:BB. While Feyereisen has yet to record a save, he does have three holds and three wins while filling a versatile role as both an opener and high-leverage reliever.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bryan Baker: Starts bullpen game

Baker struck out three in 2.1 innings, allowing one hit in a 3-2 win Thursday in St. Louis. He did not factor into the decision. Baker got the nod to start in a bullpen game and retired the first seven batters he faced before allowing a single and being removed in the third. It was his longest outing at any level since 2017 when he played for Single-A Asheville. While the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA is nothing to write home about, his 14:2 K:BB ratio and one homer allowed in 12.1 innings are promising. He'll likely continue as a middle reliever for the near future.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Kirilloff isn't starting Wednesday against the Astros. Kirilloff started in the last three games and went 2-for-8 with a run and three strikeouts. Gilberto Celestino will start in left field while Jose Miranda starts at first base.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Orioles' Jorge Mateo joining bench Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Mateo extended his hitting streak to six games on Tuesday, but he's sitting for Wednesday's matchup. Chris Owings is shifting to shortstop while Rougned Odor returns to the lineup to play second base and bat sixth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Sent down Thursday

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Pepiot made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Pirates and allowed a hit and five walks while striking out three in three scoreless innings. While the right-hander will lose his spot on the major-league roster, he's still a strong candidate to start during one of the two games in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy