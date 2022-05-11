ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers' John King: Earns shaky hold

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

King allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two over 1.2 scoreless innings...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Bears' Dante Pettis: Signs with Chicago

Pettis (shoulder) agreed to a contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. The 26-year-old appeared in three games for the Giants last year and caught 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in November. A 2018 second-round pick by San Francisco, Pettis has failed to find much success since totaling 467 receiving yards and five scores during his rookie campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Sent down Thursday

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Pepiot made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Pirates and allowed a hit and five walks while striking out three in three scoreless innings. While the right-hander will lose his spot on the major-league roster, he's still a strong candidate to start during one of the two games in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Earns another call-up

Castro was recalled by the Pirates on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Castro spent a stretch of time in the majors in the second half of last season but largely failed to impress, hitting .198/.258/.395 in 31 games. He did hit the ball hard, posting a 10.2 percent barrel rate and homering five times, but he didn't hit it often, striking out 29.0 percent of the time. That latter number looks especially poor next to his 6.5 percent walk rate. Through 29 games for Triple-A Indianapolis this season, he's hit .250/.397/.402, offsetting a still-elevated 26.7 percent strikeout rate with an excellent 17.2 percent walk rate. Contact and plate discipline look like they'll be the keys to whether or not he's given enough opportunities to let his power shine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Fip#Left Hander#Royals#Era
CBS Sports

Texans' Jerry Hughes: Signed by Houston

The Texans signed Hughes on Tuesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports. Hughes has missed only one game since 2011, but his production has dropped in recent years. Regardless, the veteran should still garner a solid role with the Texans in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bailey Falter: Sent down Thursday

Falter was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday. Falter was relatively effective as a spot starter against the Mariners on Wednesday, as he allowed a run on five hits and no walks while striking out four in 4.2 innings. However, the southpaw will head back to the minors after Zack Wheeler (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday. Falter will be a candidate to rejoin the major-league club as a spot starter or relief option at some point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Not in Thursday's lineup

Melendez will sit Thursday against Texas, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Melendez started five out of the Royals' first six games after he earned his first career call-up in early May, but the lefty-hitting rookie has now been on the bench for two in a row against left-handed starting pitchers. Sebastian Rivero will get the start behind the plate, while Salvador Perez serves as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Goes on bereavement leave

The Orioles placed Lopez on the bereavement list Tuesday. Per MLB rules, players placed on the bereavement list aren't eligible to be activated for at least three days and can stay on the list for a maximum of seven days, so at the very least, Lopez won't be available for the Orioles' three-game series with the Cardinals that begins Tuesday. While Lopez is sidelined, Dillon Tate is the most likely candidate to handle closing duties for the Orioles; he's recorded the only Baltimore save this season that that hasn't gone to Lopez, who has recorded four.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Astros' Niko Goodrum: Walks, swipes bag

Goodrum went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a 5-0 win Thursday in Minnesota. Goodrum started at first base and hit seventh while starting for only the third time in May. It was his first stolen base and the second time he's reached via a walk. The 30-year-old struck out twice and has fanned in twenty of 41 plate appearances on the season while sporting a ghastly .128/.171/.179 batting line. Since the beginning of the 2020 season, he has struggled mightily at the plate with a .197 average and 35.9 percent strikeout rate.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Solid again in third rehab start

Snell completed five innings for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven to earn the win. In his third minor-league rehab appearance -- and first at the Triple-A level -- Snell extended to five frames and tossed 59 pitches. The latter number was seven pitches fewer than he threw in his previous rehab outing, but Snell was more effective Tuesday in limiting his opponent to just one run. The Padres haven't yet announced the next step for the left-hander, though manager Bob Melvin has suggested that this was likely his final rehab start, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Sits in second straight

Almora is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers. The Reds are giving Tyler Stephenson a start at designated hitter rather than behind the plate for Wednesday's series finale, which leaves no room for Almora in the outfield while Cincinnati goes with Tommy Pham, TJ Friedl and Tyler Naquin from left to right. As soon as Cincinnati returns Nick Senzel (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list, Almora will be a logical candidate to move off the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryson Stott: Not in Thursday's lineup

Stott isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers. Stott has gone 0-for-12 with a walk and six strikeouts over his last three games. He's started just once against a left-hander this season, and he'll get a breather for the second time in the last three games since southpaw Tyler Anderson is starting for the Dodgers on Thursday. Johan Camargo will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Sitting Tuesday

Bart is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports. Bart started three of the past four games but will take a seat while mired in an 0-for-15 slump. Curt Casali will work behind the plate in his place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

The Reds are on a historically putrid 125-loss pace; here's why things may not get better anytime soon

Is it too unsparing, too pitless to call the 2022 Cincinnati Reds the depth and breadth of wretchedness? It says here: Nah, not really. The current Reds edition, you see, presently sits under the weight of all its peers in the standings with a record of 7-24. Barely a month into the regular season, the Reds are already 12 1/2 games out of first place in the NL Central. It also says something that the Reds right now are enjoying somewhat improved fortunes. After cratering at 3-22 through their first 25 games of the season, the Reds have since gone 4-2 -- a stretch that includes a series win over the first-place Brewers. Related content forthcoming:
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy