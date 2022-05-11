ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dash cam video shows capture of escaped inmate Casey White

By NBC News Channel
 1 day ago

(NBC News Channel) — The Evansville Police Department in Indiana released a video showing the moment they found a truck belonging to two fugitives from Alabama , and another video of one being taken into custody.

The first video shows police approach the vehicle Casey White and Vicky White allegedly abandoned in a car wash stall.

The pair, who are not related, fled an Alabama jail more than a week ago. Casey White was a convicted felon. Vicky White worked at the jail.

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

Police said the vehicle was the first indication the fugitives were in their area. Several days later, they were spotted, and led police on a short chase that ended with a crash.

Casey White was apprehended. Vicky White suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both Casey White and Vicky White were taken to the hospital, where Vicky White later died.

A new video shows the 6 feet 9 inches inmate being brought up to the car in handcuffs.

He was extradited from Indiana to Alabama and is expected to appear in front of a judge Tuesday evening.

