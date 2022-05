Darlington, S.C. — Neighbors in a South Carolina community are afraid for their pets’ safety after they said a third dog from their neighborhood was killed. The latest case happened over the weekend when George, a 10-month-old English bulldog, was reported missing from his home on Friday after escaping through a fence opening. According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, George was found shot and mutilated just three miles away in Chesterfield County.

