Montana State

Montana FWP proposes updating fishing regulations every 2 years

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks invites the public to a...

NBCMontana

4 Montana organizations to share $10 million for environmental cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — Four Montana organizations will receive nearly $10 million to advance environmental cleanups in Butte, Great Falls, Havre and Lewiston. The groups are among 255 nationwide to receive Brownfields Cleanup, Assessment and Revolving Loan Fund Grants. Snowy Mountain Development Corporation in Lewistown will receive $3.9 million, Great...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

DEQ receives $2 million for cleanup in Montana towns

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality received $2 million to boost property assessment and cleanup, targeting towns like Anaconda, Billings and Libby. The DEQ is among 265 recipients nationwide to receive Brownfields Cleanup, Assessment and Revolving Loan Fund Grants. The Environmental Protection Agency released the following...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. receives $500,000 for brownfields cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County received $500,000 to boost property assessment, cleanup and redevelopment in communities of East Missoula, Bonner, West Riverside, Milltown and Piltzville. The county is among 265 communities nationwide to receive Brownfields Cleanup, Assessment and Revolving Loan Fund Grants. The Environmental Protection Agency released the following:
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
XL Country 100.7

An Open Letter To People Leaving Odd Junk Around Bozeman

This is something that happens every year in Bozeman, but it's starting to get out of hand. Every year, as students at Montana State University prepare to wrap up the school year, something strange happens in Bozeman. Used furniture, including couches, desks, and more begin to show up on sidewalks and around streets in Bozeman. For many, it's a sign that students at MSU are leaving town, but for other residents, it's an eyesore.
BOZEMAN, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Montana Will Have Front Row Views of ‘Blood Moon’ Eclipse Sunday

You're going to have to plan on going to bed a little later this Sunday night because you are not going to want to miss this. Sunday will bring what is known as a "Flower Moon." So you are going to want to slip on your slippers and step out onto the back porch for a minute before heading to bed. If you look up you will witness lunar events happening at the same time.
MISSOULA, MT
Distinctly Montana

Butte Will Rise Again!

Butte Will Rise Again! You already know the story: thousands of immigrants, arriving at Ellis Island, carrying signs bearing the name of their intended destination. They read, not "Butte, Montana," but "Butte, America." Because Montana, one of the biggest states in the Union, was too small to contain the legend of the Mining City.  ...
BUTTE, MT
1240 KLYQ

Disease Spreads in Bighorn Sheep in Little Belt Mountains

Last week, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reported the deaths of nine bighorn sheep, which had been reintroduced to the Little Belt Mountains southeast of Great Falls. The cause: pneumonia. The disease has apparently spread to other members of the herd. FWP noted the sheep came from the Missoula...
GREAT FALLS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Who Has The Better Downtown? Bozeman or Missoula?

One of the hardest decisions I've ever had to deal with, and I think some folks aren't going to be happy with me. Bozeman or Missoula? It's a question that has had Montanans argue for years on which town is better. Usually, locals will use the universities as the focal point, on which place is better. Some locals will use Yellowstone National Park, or the two world-class ski resorts, as a reference on what city is better.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

USFS 10-year wildfire strategy aims to reduce risk across region

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire season is beginning in Montana, and the threat of wildfires has grown as climate change increases drought across the U.S. To help protect the Treasure State and communities across the country, the U.S. Forest Service developed a 10-year strategy to reduce risks. “The 10-year strategy...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

4.2 earthquake rattles southwest Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake centered in Wyoming rattled southwest Montana Wednesday morning. The epicenter was northeast of Yellowstone Lake. Yellowstone Tour Guides reported the earthquake was felt near the park's northeast and east entrances. Other reports came in from Livingston and Cooke City. There are no reports...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Car Crushing Fun Event Comes To Montana AND It’s FREE

Are you ready to see HUGE JUMPS along with car CRUSHING action, all while smelling dirt and having a good time? Well...here is your chance. A two-day Monster Truck event is going to take place at the Butte Depot on June 10th and 11th. Thanks to Butte Auto, this is a fun event for the whole family AND it is FREE. So many fun things are going to happen at this awesome event including live music, food, drinks, and of course, some crazy awesome, high-powered, top-of-the-line monster truck action.
BUTTE, MT
MY 103.5

15 Pictures of Spectacular Montana Ranch Listed For Sale

Have you ever wanted to run your own cattle ranch in Montana? Well, we've got some good news. A legendary ranch in Montana was just listed for sale. The 8,134-acre Lucas Ranch located in the foothills of the Crazy Mountains was just listed for sale for $20,000,000. According to the Live Water Properties listing, the Lucas Ranch is one of the most significant land offerings on the market today and consists of over 12 square miles of diverse terrain on the western slope of the Crazy Mountains northeast of Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT

