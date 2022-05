INDIANA – Older adults play vital, positive roles in our communities – as family members, friends, mentors, volunteers, civic leaders, members of the workforce, and more. Just as every person is unique, so too is how they age and how they choose to do it – and there is no “right” way. That’s why the theme for Older Americans Month 2022 is Age My Way. To recognize these amazing Hoosiers, Governor Holcomb has proclaimed May to be “Older Americans Month” in the state of Indiana.

INDIANA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO