If you are a fan of the Lemon Blueberry crepe at Central Park Crepes, I have some bad news for you. This week that crepe disappeared from the Central Park menu board. Also, if you rush through the park to enjoy the Plant Based Chick’n crepe, you get the same bad news. Sorry, both of those items were recently removed from the popular Central Park Crepes stand in Universal Studios Florida. I find it odd that the “Lemon Blueberry” one disappeared based on perceived popularity. However, two new crepes replaced the above-mentioned ones.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO