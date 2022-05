With annual ACC meetings happening this week, we’ll be getting some information on future Syracuse Orange scheduling and other items related to the conference. First up is the 2022-23 men’s basketball opponent information. With twenty ACC games Syracuse will be hosting four schools, traveling for a road game against four schools and playing a home and home against six conference mates so let’s see how it breaks down with last year’s records:

