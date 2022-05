The million dollar question: Will Superintendent Cartwright right her cart by selecting an African American for the newest top executive position that has come about?. It would appear that executive leadership in Broward is short lived, like a cockroach in a chickencoop. Ooops, I better be careful. I don’t want to be accused of teaching CRT in Broward County Schools. I am not speaking to the shakeup that is greatly anticipated by the release of new Broward superintendent’s organization chart. Instead, I marvel at the quick departure of the newly appointed Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, Dr. Carmen Balgobin.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO