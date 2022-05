A Texas County woman is arrested for firing shots at her ex-husband. Judith Kimrey, 67, of Houston, has been arrested and is being held on a 24-hour hold pending charges. Officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 400 block of Fourth Street Wednesday to investigate reports of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned Kimrey had returned to the home to find her ex attempting to visit their son. They say Kimrey threatened her ex with a pistol. As he was walking away, she fired the gun, nearly striking him.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO