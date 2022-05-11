Summer Travel Tips and Top Destinations

This is NOT YOUR GRANDMA'S BINGO!!! TrapBingo is a safe space for multicultural professionals to experience the nostalgia of the game of bingo coupled with a high-energy party-like atmosphere. Leave the pretentious stuff to the other folks, at TrapBingo you will dance, sing, and catch the vibes. If you are looking for a way to listen to some new and popular music all while having a little bit of fun, then look no further than grabbing some Trap Bingo Tickets. This 21+ event is the perfect event for you and your friends to grab some drinks and be a little competitive as you listen to stellar music. The event is put on by La NolaKool Kids, an event entertainment business that was founded in 2013 in New Orleans, La. These events often take place in venues such as The Fillmore insane Harrah’s Casino, the House of Blues, Treme Market Branch and The Teachers Lounge all in and around New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO