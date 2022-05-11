ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Summer Travel Tips and Top Destinations

By Chad Sabadie
WDSU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Temperatures are heating up and so are those summer travel deals. "Cruises out of New Orleans, the price point, you can't beat," Melinda Bourgeois with Travel Central Vacations said. Over the next few months, South Louisiana families will be flocking to the seas, beaches, mountains...

bizneworleans.com

Emeril’s New Orleans Announces New Hires in Key Positions

NEW ORLEANS – Emeril’s New Orleans has hired Ashley Daniels as general manager and Sharde Cole as pastry chef. The restaurant welcomes back Chris Fagan as chef de cuisine. “I am very excited to collaborate with the talented team we have put together at Emeril’s. It is always inspiring and motivating to work with folks who are passionate about hospitality and are open to learning, growing, and creating together,” said Emeril Lagasse.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Where to Eat Dessert in New Orleans

Everyone knows that feeling of being completely, almost uncomfortably full after dinner, and then instinctively craving something sweet. This feeling is particularly common in New Orleans, where famed restaurants like Brennan’s and Commander’s Palace are the birthplace of iconic desserts like bananas Foster and bread pudding soufflé.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Covey Rise: A slice of paradise in Louisiana's Sportsman's Paradise

HUSSER, La. — There's a slice of Sportsman's Paradise in Husser, Louisiana. Covey Rise Lodge found a permanent home there in 1999 and now -- decades later -- is still growing. Covey Rise is hosting the Louisiana Sporting Clays Association's 2022 Louisiana State Championship later this week. It's their...
HUSSER, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Willa Jean Voted #2 Best Bakery by Southern Living Magazine

In a list of the South's Best Bakeries, Willa Jean's was voted #2. Located in the Central Business District, Willa Jean is a contemporary restaurant, a retro-chic cafe, that offers southern fare. This bakery-restaurant was opened in 2015 by pastry chef Kelly Fields, who named the place after her grandmother. While Fields is no longer at the restaurant since 2021, she's left her mark with the delicious dishes she created.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

9 Essential Barbecue Joints in and Around New Orleans

The New Orleans barbecue scene is booming. It wasn’t so long ago that the closest thing to barbecue found in local restaurants were barbecue shrimp; otherwise your best bet was seeking out one of the excellent vendors at city second lines and parades. In the last decade or so, that has changed in a big way, thanks in part to the annual Hogs For the Cause fundraising event, a crowd favorite that provides hundreds of variations on smoked pork and has helped inspire local purveyors. The below nine pitmasters have helped solidify barbecue’s place in New Orleans’s food culture, all offering smoky, piggy goodness.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Fans of Casa Borrega mourn its closing

Patrons who have been enjoying eclectic Mexican fare, a variety of live music and the occasional street parties at Casa Borrega since 2012 will sadly miss it. “Oh no, I can’t believe it. I was just there last week,” said one regular, expressing the dismay of many when they learned the Central City restaurant served its last Chile Relleno and Margarita Borrega on Friday (May 6).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Six ways to protect your home from termites in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pest experts say Louisiana’s hot and humid climate invites swarms of termites — especially during this time of the year. Formosan subterranean termites are more likely to swarm in Louisiana during the nighttime in late spring, according to Orkin. The pest control company says the yearly cost to control and repair damages caused by termites in New Orleans is around $300 million. The problem had gotten so bad that the USDA created a program in 1998 dedicated to reducing termite swarms in the French Quarter.
LOUISIANA STATE
Bossip

Footworkin’ & Finalists: New Orleans Announced As Host City For #RedBullDanceYourStyle National Final

An unchoreographed competition is bringing tremendously talented dancers to the Big Easy. New Orleans has been named the host city for the upcoming Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA. The premier street dance competition is uniting dancers in the bayou on May 21-22 for a weekend of community, homegrown flavor, and southern vibrancy. The unique global all-styles street dance event series with a unique battle format is racking up semi-finalists from regional qualifiers in Boston, Tampa, Chicago, Washington D.C, Oakland, and Atlanta to battle a roster of world-class dancers, including Lily Frias, Nick Fury, Tyler D Creator, and Toyin, in a head-to-head, bracket-style tournament for spots in the final competition to be held on Sunday, May 22.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Invasive duck species ruffles feathers in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many residents in Metairie are fed up with the amount of Muscovy ducks in the Pontchartrain Shores neighborhood and want to see them removed. “They’re just aggravating you know,” said resident Charlie Cervini. “One day I come home and they had mess all over. I had to get out here and it took me half a day to clean it up.”
METAIRIE, LA
Shionda Farrell

Bingo with a twist

This is NOT YOUR GRANDMA'S BINGO!!! TrapBingo is a safe space for multicultural professionals to experience the nostalgia of the game of bingo coupled with a high-energy party-like atmosphere. Leave the pretentious stuff to the other folks, at TrapBingo you will dance, sing, and catch the vibes. If you are looking for a way to listen to some new and popular music all while having a little bit of fun, then look no further than grabbing some Trap Bingo Tickets. This 21+ event is the perfect event for you and your friends to grab some drinks and be a little competitive as you listen to stellar music. The event is put on by La NolaKool Kids, an event entertainment business that was founded in 2013 in New Orleans, La. These events often take place in venues such as The Fillmore insane Harrah’s Casino, the House of Blues, Treme Market Branch and The Teachers Lounge all in and around New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
orcasound.com

City of a Million Dreams

For those who love New Orleans and those who love learning about history this documentary co-written and directed by Jason Berry is right up your alley. Especially if your alley is filled with jazz music. New Orleans is a very unique city in many ways. One is its longtime history of jazz funerals. What are jazz funerals, you ask? Read on.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Louisiana child drownings increased for a second year in a row

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health is urging water safety this Summer after child drowning increased again last year. In Louisiana, drowning was the third leading cause of injury-related death in children ages 0-14 for the 2017-2019 period, according to the most recent Louisiana Child Death Review Report from the Louisiana Department of Health’s Bureau of Family Health.
LOUISIANA STATE

