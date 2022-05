COLORADO, USA — Denver’s largest running weekend is here, along with several popular festivals, food events, concerts and shows. Marathoners and casual runners from across the country will descend on the Mile High City for the 16th annual Denver Colfax Marathon, half marathon, 10 mile, 5K and marathon relay. Farmers market season kicks off this weekend in Denver and a popular food truck is back in Northglenn for the first time since 2019. The Colorado Railroad Museum kicks off its busy summer season with some special locomotives that are sure to inspire railroad enthusiasts from children to their great grandparents.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO