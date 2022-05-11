Boone County man seriously injured in Audrain County motorcycle crash

One person is killed and five others are injured in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Kranthi Sarredy, 24, of Overland Park, Kansas, was a passenger in a car traveling west on Highway 7, near Majorville Road, southeast of Warsaw, Saturday evening. Troopers say the driver moved into the oncoming lane of traffic to try to pass a vehicle on a hill, but a pickup truck was in that lane. The Patrol says both vehicles ran off the same side of the road to avoid hitting each other, but ended up colliding.

BENTON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO