Boone County man seriously injured in Audrain County motorcycle crash

One person is killed and five others are injured in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Kranthi Sarredy, 24, of Overland Park, Kansas, was a passenger in a car traveling west on Highway 7, near Majorville Road, southeast of Warsaw, Saturday evening. Troopers say the driver moved into the oncoming lane of traffic to try to pass a vehicle on a hill, but a pickup truck was in that lane. The Patrol says both vehicles ran off the same side of the road to avoid hitting each other, but ended up colliding.
