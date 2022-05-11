ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

Kenton County temporarily closes road for maintenance until Friday

By Gianna Vitali
WLWT 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVILLA HILLS, Ky. — A road closure will take place in Kenton...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Crews to close portion of I-75 in Boone County for night repairs Thursday

FLORENCE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced lane closures will take place along I-75 for nighttime repairs Thursday. Boone County highway crews will conduct pavement repairs from midnight Thursday into Friday morning. Lane closures will take place along I-75 between the Mount Zion Exit and the Kenton County...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Scheduled lane restrictions along OH-32

GLEN RIDGE ACRES, Ohio — Clermont County has announced overnight lane restrictions that will effect OH-32 beginning Thursday. Lane closures will take place along OH-32 between Glen Este Withamsville and Olive Branch-Stonelick Roads from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, May 13. Marian Drive will also be closed...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash stops traffic along OH-725 in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Ohio — A crash has stopped traffic along OH-725 between River Edge Circle and Penewit Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. This story will be updated with the latest information as it comes in.
SPRING VALLEY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kenton County, KY
City
Villa Hills, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Kenton County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WLWT 5

Stubbs Mills Road closure extends to Friday

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hamilton Township Police announced the extension of the Stubbs Mills Road closure in a tweet Wednesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Crash delays traffic along EB I-275 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — 8:30 a.m. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Exit 46 toward U.S. 42 has been cleared. Regular traffic has resumed across all lanes. A crash is blocking the right shoulder along eastbound I-275 at Exit 46 toward U.S. 42, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WHAS11

'We will not allow it to be used': Cherokee Park pavilion temporarily closed until further notice, officials say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Cherokee Park pavilion will be closed due to structural concerns until further notice according to a press release from Louisville Parks and Recreation. Parks and Recreation said they temporarily closed the Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion Wednesday after a park visitor voiced concerns about its structural integrity. Both the engineering staff and a separate structural engineering firm inspected the pavilion.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#Amsterdam
WLWT 5

Traffic delays expected on I-71/75 in Florence due to crash

FLORENCE, Ky. — 5:55 p.m. Police have cleared the crash. Traffic is still moving slowly. A crash on I-71/75 southbound near the Burlington Pike exit is causing delays Wednesday afternoon. The report of the crash was called in to a tip line at 5:16 p.m. and police were on...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Amelia

AMELIA, Ohio — Firefighters are on scene of a one story residential fire in Pierce Township. Clermont County dispatchers confirmed crews were called to the 3600 block of Lewis Road for a working fire Thursday afternoon. No injuries have been reported at this time. This story will be updated...
AMELIA, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-74 in West Harrison causing delays

BRIGHT, Ind. — 5:15 p.m. Police have cleared the accident and traffic is reverting to normal. Police are on scene of a vehicle crash on Interstate 74 westbound Wednesday afternoon. The crash was reported by police at 4:27 p.m. The crash took place just after the construction on I-74,...
WEST HARRISON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WLWT 5

Dispatch: 1 dead after drowning in Pendleton County dam

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after drowning in Pendleton County, dispatchers confirm. Dispatchers said the call came in at 4:35 p.m. at the Falmouth Dam. Fire officials said the man, who was from Melbourne, Kentucky, was seen fishing earlier in the day. Two swimmers, a 17-year-old...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

ONDR investigates car submerged in East Fork Lake

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are investigating reports of a car submerged in a Clermont County lake. According to ODNR, an area fisherman found what appears to be a car in East Fork Lake. It was first noticed on sonar images 30 feet under the water.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WTVQ

Work continues on Interstates 75 and 64 in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of continued work for Interstate 75 and Interstate 64. Temporary closures are necessary for concrete pavement repairs and drain cleaning. -Interstate 75. Tuesday, May 10 – currently and until 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 through Friday,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Kenton County residents receiving scam tax letters

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kenton County Sheriff's Office has received claims of residents receiving scam letters. Officials say that the letter being sent out to local citizens is posing as a business presenting as "Tax Resolution Unit, Kenton County." Kenton County Police say that there is no such...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Stretch of U.S. 68 closed following crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Traffic is stopped along U.S. 68 due to a crash that has closed the road between Walker and Antram roads. Authorities advise motorists to use State Route 134 as an alternate route. It is unknown when the road will reopen to usual traffic. This story...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy