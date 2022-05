A Sedalia man is taken back into custody after running from court personnel as he was being escorted to jail. The Pettis County Sheriff says Malachi Sims, 20, was arrested at the county courthouse this morning during an appearance on various charges. As Sims was being escorted across the street to the jail, he took off down Fourth Street. Court personnel chased him but lost him, and the Sheriff says Sims was later picked up by a woman in a car.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO