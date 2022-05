BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (May 11, 2022) – The City of Boca has announced a series of free summer happenings, bringing music and movement to the city throughout the season. “We have curated a diverse and fun-filled schedule of concerts and wellness events that will offer something for everyone,” said Amy DiNorscio, Amphitheater and Community Events Manager for the City of Boca Raton. “We’ve brought back some fan-favorite tribute bands from years past, as well as our own Symphonia Boca Raton and FAU Summer Concert Band.”

