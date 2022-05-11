ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honea Path, SC

Kyleen Waltman Had Shoulder Re-Grafted After Losing Both Arms in Dog Attack

By Aristos Georgiou
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"She has survived this for a reason. So through prayers and Jesus Christ she will prevail," Waltman's sister wrote in a GoFundMe update on her...

WYFF4.com

Woman attacked by dogs in South Carolina is out of the hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina woman attacked by dogs in March is out of the hospital and her sister has given an update on how she is doing. Kyleen Waltman, 38, has been fighting for her life since she was attacked on March 21 in Honea Path as she was walking home.
