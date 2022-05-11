ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Donald Trump Speaks Out After Losing Nebraska Primary: 'Came Very Close'

By Ewan Palmer
 1 day ago
Trump acknowledges his gubernatorial pick's GOP primary loss to Jim Pillen in West Virginia, ending the former president's winning...

Comments / 58

Viva Satire!
1d ago

Trump: "I only talk about winning, to make up for all of the losing in my life!"

Reply(14)
24
Kathryn Crane
1d ago

Isn't that something - Trump's flock didn't follow him. Can't people think for themselves anymore.

Reply(3)
14
HAPPY days!!!
1d ago

😂 lol!!! u don't see those lil trump supporters replying on this post 😂 lol!!! like I said primaries really don't mean much. And less u just blow your opponent out the water. But besides that its just for ppl seeing who ppl are thinking about voting for. They can change their minds at anytime before voting day. Please ppl remember that

Reply(6)
3
