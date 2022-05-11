Donald Trump Speaks Out After Losing Nebraska Primary: 'Came Very Close'
Trump acknowledges his gubernatorial pick's GOP primary loss to Jim Pillen in West Virginia, ending the former president's winning...www.newsweek.com
Trump: "I only talk about winning, to make up for all of the losing in my life!"
Isn't that something - Trump's flock didn't follow him. Can't people think for themselves anymore.
😂 lol!!! u don't see those lil trump supporters replying on this post 😂 lol!!! like I said primaries really don't mean much. And less u just blow your opponent out the water. But besides that its just for ppl seeing who ppl are thinking about voting for. They can change their minds at anytime before voting day. Please ppl remember that
