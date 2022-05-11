ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Game Joins Snoop Dogg on Soundtrack for Prison Break Movie ‘Bosco’ (Exclusive)

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sWDOm_0faGXbb800

Upcoming real-life prison break story Bosco has added another major rap name to its soundtrack.

With Snoop Dogg , Steven Young and Dave East previously announced to be recording “21 More Questions” — an homage to 50 Cent’s “21 Questions,” which featured the late Nate Dogg — for the film, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal that The Game has also joined the soundtrack. The Grammy-nominated singer, who leapt to fame thanks to his acclaimed 2005 debut album The Documentary and whose most recent studio album Born 2 Rap was released in 2019, will also be recording an original song.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

First introduced to buyers by The Exchange at the 2022 virtual European Film Market, Bosco has a lead cast including Aubrey Joseph (Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger , The Night Of , Little Fires Everywhere ), Tyrese Gibson ( Fast and Furious ), and Vivica A. Fox ( Kill Bill , Independence Day ). The film tells the story of Quawntay “Bosco” Adams (Joseph). Sentenced to 35 years for attempted possession of marijuana, he miraculously escaped from a federal maximum-security prison while under 24-hour surveillance in solitary confinement with the help of an older woman he met through a lonely-hearts ad. The story follows him through his tumultuous childhood in gang-filled 1980s Compton to his incarceration and escape to be at the birth of his daughter.

Bosco is produced by Adams himself, plus Justin Steele and Patrick McErlean of Fluke Studios, as well as Darryll C. Scott of Evergreen Valley Productions, a subsidiary of David Ayer and Chris Long’s Cedar Park Entertainment. The Exchange, along with Fluke Studios and Evergreen Valley Productions, is producing and financing the feature. It shot in Los Angeles and New Orleans and is now in post-production.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Rock’s Mom Calls Out Will Smith’s Oscars Ban: “You Don’t Even Go Every Year”

Chris Rock’s mom, Rose Rock, is sharing her thoughts on Will Smith slapping her son at the 2022 Oscars ceremony a month one month removed from the moment. Rock, an author and motivational speaker, told WIS that the comedian is doing well but “still processing” the incident that led Smith to resign from the Academy. The organization has since announced that Smith, who won best actor for his performance in King Richard, is banned from all events, including the Oscars ceremonies, for the next 10 years.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Introduce New "No Violence" Policy Ahead of 2022 ShowRed Table...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars Joke, Got Death Threats Over Kirsten Dunst Bit

When co-hosting the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer wasn’t afraid to take aim with her jokes, particularly ones directed at Leonardo DiCaprio, King Richard and Kirsten Dunst. However, Schumer confirmed that the targets of her jokes were aware of what was to come and approved them ahead of time. During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Schumer explained that she reached out to those she was set to make a joke about including DiCaprio, Serena and Venus Williams, and Will Smith to make sure they were comfortable with them.More from The Hollywood ReporterMary J. Blige to Receive Icon Award at...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jack Kehler, Actor in ‘The Big Lebowski,’ ‘The Man in the High Castle,’ Dies at 75

Jack Kehler, a character actor in The Big Lebowski and The Man in the High Castle, has died. He was 75. The actor died on Saturday, a representative from Kehler’s agency SMS Talent told The Hollywood Reporter. He passed away due to complications of leukemia at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.More from The Hollywood ReporterJethro Lazenby, Model and Son of Nick Cave, Dies at 30Ashley Nissenberg, Hollywood Attorney, Dies at 41Kang Soo-yeon, Veteran Korean Actress, Dies at 55 Kehler was born in 1946 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and studied at the Actors Studio. He began his screen career in 1983 as a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Nate Dogg
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Aubrey Joseph
Person
Chris Long
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Jacob Tremblay
Person
Vivica A. Fox
Person
David Ayer
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Film Star#Jacob Tremblay Teaming#European Film Market
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

Dave Chappelle may face civil suit after being attacked on stage

While the man accused of charging at Dave Chappelle during a live performance Tuesday night appears to have escaped felony charges, Chappelle may be facing civil liabilities over his attacker’s injuries, a legal analyst said Thursday. Chappelle was finishing up his Netflix is a Joke show at the Hollywood Bowl when 23-year-old Isaiah Lee allegedly […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
geekspin

Chris Rock finally breaks his silence on Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap

For the first time ever, Chris Rock has finally addressed the now-infamous slapping incident between him and Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards last month. Rock directly referenced the slap during his sold-out show at Baltimore’s Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 22nd. He, however, only talked about it for a few seconds and quickly moved on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Comedian Steve Harvey Comments On Will Smith Oscar Slap Calling His Actions A “Punk Move”

Click here to read the full article. Two months after the moment has passed Steve Harvey has spoken about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. During a speaking engagement at Georgia State University (with initial reporting by Atlanta Journal-Constitution who covered the event), Harvey mentions how the slap was a “punk move” and he’s “lost a lot of respect for him.” He didn’t hold back his feelings about the situation and mentioned how faith has helped him solve problems in a non-violent way. “I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of 1...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Erica Mena Shows off Her New Boo?

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ romance didn’t last. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Erica Mena moved to the Atlanta show with Safaree Samuels a couple of seasons ago. And fans were able to see how many issues they had in their marriage. For Erica, Safaree’s worst offense is he had been unfaithful. Oftentimes, Safaree would be discussed on the blogs. Women accused him of pursuing them while he was with Erica. She felt very disrespected and they had a lot of blowups. Erica also felt like Safaree did a lot of things to stress her out while she was pregnant with their second child. So once she had enough, she filed for divorce.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy