The Game Joins Snoop Dogg on Soundtrack for Prison Break Movie ‘Bosco’ (Exclusive)

Upcoming real-life prison break story Bosco has added another major rap name to its soundtrack.

With Snoop Dogg , Steven Young and Dave East previously announced to be recording “21 More Questions” — an homage to 50 Cent’s “21 Questions,” which featured the late Nate Dogg — for the film, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal that The Game has also joined the soundtrack. The Grammy-nominated singer, who leapt to fame thanks to his acclaimed 2005 debut album The Documentary and whose most recent studio album Born 2 Rap was released in 2019, will also be recording an original song.

First introduced to buyers by The Exchange at the 2022 virtual European Film Market, Bosco has a lead cast including Aubrey Joseph (Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger , The Night Of , Little Fires Everywhere ), Tyrese Gibson ( Fast and Furious ), and Vivica A. Fox ( Kill Bill , Independence Day ). The film tells the story of Quawntay “Bosco” Adams (Joseph). Sentenced to 35 years for attempted possession of marijuana, he miraculously escaped from a federal maximum-security prison while under 24-hour surveillance in solitary confinement with the help of an older woman he met through a lonely-hearts ad. The story follows him through his tumultuous childhood in gang-filled 1980s Compton to his incarceration and escape to be at the birth of his daughter.

Bosco is produced by Adams himself, plus Justin Steele and Patrick McErlean of Fluke Studios, as well as Darryll C. Scott of Evergreen Valley Productions, a subsidiary of David Ayer and Chris Long’s Cedar Park Entertainment. The Exchange, along with Fluke Studios and Evergreen Valley Productions, is producing and financing the feature. It shot in Los Angeles and New Orleans and is now in post-production.

