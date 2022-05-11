ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

What causes the BA.2 omicron subvariant to spread so rapidly?

By Brian Althimer, Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMpRB_0faGXH8i00

(WGN) – The BA.2 subvariant omicron is driving COVID-19 cases up in the United States – yes, once again.

The original omicron subvariant (BA.1), which caused a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the winter, was already very contagious. The BA.2 subvariant is even more infectious, said Dr. Justin Fiala, pulmonary and critical care specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Early data is showing that even those infected with the BA.1 omicron strain could get sick again with the second subvariant.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“The spike proteins have mutated enough with this new subvariant that even if you were infected back in December or January, you’re not guaranteed to have neutralizing antibodies or the optimally effective antibodies against the newest strain,” Fiala said.

The genetic differences between BA.1 and BA.2 make BA.2 more transmissible, explains the W orld Health Organization . The difference isn’t huge though – especially when comparing it against two totally different variants. The BA.1 version of omicron was much more contagious than delta, for example. Now, BA.2 is just a bit more contagious than BA.1.

BA.2 now makes up nearly all COVID-19 cases in the United States – about 99% of infections, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

While it appears to be more contagious, BA.2 doesn’t yet appear to cause more severe illness or death than other types of omicron, according to Yale Medicine . Scientists are still monitoring the newest strain for more signs of differences.

Pa. Department of Health provides April COVID-19 update

“We always see the cases ticking up before we really know what to make of the severity of illness, or any of the things that come after the initial infection,” said Fiala.

The same things that lower your chance of getting other COVID-19 variants work against BA.2, as well.

“I think the smartest thing anyone can do is start to re-implement a lot of those measures that may have fallen to the wayside as things were down-trending previously.” Fiala said wearing a high-quality mask when around others is still a very effective way to prevent getting sick if COVID-19 is circulating in your community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Delta, PA
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Wgn
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC News

Hundreds are still dying from Covid every day. Why is Paxlovid sitting on shelves?

More than 500 people are still dying of Covid-19 every day in the U.S., but an ample supply of a highly effectively antiviral drug is sitting on shelves, unused. The drug, Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid, was authorized for emergency use for high-risk people in December. Clinical trials found that a five-day course cut a patient's risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Covid Whiplash: Now-Dominant BA.2 Variant Being Quickly Overtaken Across The U.S. By Yet Another Faster-Growing Omicron Offshoot, Says CDC

Click here to read the full article. Just as most Americans have caught wind of the BA.2 variant of Omicron — which overtook the original Omicron as the dominant strain in the U.S. less than a month ago — another possibly faster-growing version of Omicron is quickly making inroads. The new Omicron sublineage BA.2.12.1 now accounts for 19% of all new cases specifically sequenced for variants in the country, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. That means the strain — barely on the national radar two weeks ago — is now being identified in close...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

Did Omicron Cause A Surge In Deaths In Vaccinated People?

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak, has caused more deaths among vaccinated and boosted people. A Washington Post analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that COVID fatalities among the vaccinated individuals rose during the omicron wave. In September (during the delta wave), COVID fatalities in vaccinated people were at 23%. In January and February, the figure jumped to 42% when omicron became the dominant strain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reason.com

A CDC Study Suggests Three-Fifths of Americans Have Been Infected by the Coronavirus

Nearly three-fifths of Americans had been infected by the COVID-19 virus at least once as of February, according to new estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The results, which are based on seroprevalence research involving blood samples from all 50 states, indicate that infection prevalence varied widely across age groups: It was about 75 percent for children 11 and younger, 74 percent for 12-to-17-year-olds, 64 percent for 18-to-49-year-olds, 50 percent for 50-to-64-year-olds, and 33 percent for Americans 65 or older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy