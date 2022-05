Anthony Bourdain's death shocked the world four years ago and left his family, friends, colleagues, and legions of fans reeling. And while many false facts have surfaced about his death, the truth according to those who knew him was that he was, by many accounts, charming, charismatic, generous, and funny. He was larger than life and yet managed to be down to earth at the same time. Per Times of India, Laurie Woolever, his assistant of 10 years, says that people loved Bourdain because he came up through the ranks in restaurant kitchens before becoming a high-profile chef, best-selling author, and beloved TV/media star. That made him "relatable to the everyman in a way that many of his TV colleagues were not,” Woolever stated.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO