Mysuru Zoo announces birth of three tiger cubs from albino tigress

May 11 (UPI) -- The Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Karnataka, India, popularly known as the Mysuru Zoo, has announced the birth of three tiger cubs.

Albino tigress Thara gave birth to the cubs, who are not albino.

The Zoos of Karnataka Twitter account uploaded video of Thara feeding her newborns and mentioned that the cubs are doing well.

"These cubs are sired by a male tiger named Rocky. The mother and the cubs are being closely monitored by animal keepers and zoo veterinary team," executive director at the Mysuru Zoo Ajith Kulkarni said in a statement.

"Thara is eight-years-old and Rocky is four-years-old. At present, the Mysuru Zoo houses nine male tigers, seven female and three cubs," the statement continued.

Recently, the North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three red wolf pups -- who are one of the most endangered animals on the planet.