Avelo Airlines, Tweed Airport seeks employees with East Haven job fair

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines and Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN) are teaming up to host a job fair in East Haven on Saturday.

The job fair is slated to take place at The Hagaman Memorial Public Library at the DeMayo Room between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on 227 Main St.

Since Avelo’s inception in 2021, 200 jobs were created, with 150 crew members based in New Haven. An additional 50 jobs were created, including roles with Avports, which operates Tweed, as well as the rental companies serving HVN and the airport’s G Cafe Bakery.

Job opportunities include customer service and group support, aircraft maintenance, flight attendants, pilots, facilities management, airport operations, and supervisory positions. Avelo’s jobs include healthcare benefits, a 401K retirement plan, free stand-by air travel on Avelo, along with other benefits.

“Our crewmembers work together as One Crew to help each other help our customers save time and money,” Avelo Airlines Head of People Jim Lynde said. “We are delighted by Mayor Carfora’s invitation to host a spring job fair in the town of East Haven. If you live in East Haven, share our Soul of Service, and want to learn about how you can build your career as we grow Avelo together, we’d love to meet you Saturday.”

Over the next six months, Avelo and Avports hope to fill an additional 50 jobs based at HVN.

Avelo, a new fast-growing company, now serves 27 destinations across the U.S.

For a full list of HVN-based job openings with Avelo, visit AvelorAir.com/Careers , and for job opportunities with Avports, visit hvnjobs.com/avports .

