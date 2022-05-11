ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

Avelo Airlines, Tweed Airport seeks employees with East Haven job fair

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vfjhc_0faGWtmF00

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines and Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN) are teaming up to host a job fair in East Haven on Saturday.

The job fair is slated to take place at The Hagaman Memorial Public Library at the DeMayo Room between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on 227 Main St.

Since Avelo’s inception in 2021, 200 jobs were created, with 150 crew members based in New Haven. An additional 50 jobs were created, including roles with Avports, which operates Tweed, as well as the rental companies serving HVN and the airport’s G Cafe Bakery.

Job opportunities include customer service and group support, aircraft maintenance, flight attendants, pilots, facilities management, airport operations, and supervisory positions. Avelo’s jobs include healthcare benefits, a 401K retirement plan, free stand-by air travel on Avelo, along with other benefits.

“Our crewmembers work together as One Crew to help each other help our customers save time and money,” Avelo Airlines Head of People Jim Lynde said. “We are delighted by Mayor Carfora’s invitation to host a spring job fair in the town of East Haven. If you live in East Haven, share our Soul of Service, and want to learn about how you can build your career as we grow Avelo together, we’d love to meet you Saturday.”

Over the next six months, Avelo and Avports hope to fill an additional 50 jobs based at HVN.

Avelo, a new fast-growing company, now serves 27 destinations across the U.S.

For a full list of HVN-based job openings with Avelo, visit AvelorAir.com/Careers , and for job opportunities with Avports, visit hvnjobs.com/avports .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Connecticut

Stratford Mayor Votes Against Sale of Sikorsky Airport

Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick said she's against the sale of Sikorsky Airport to the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA), saying the airport is situated entirely within the territorial boundaries of Stratford. Earlier this month, the City of Bridgeport Airport Commission authorized the sale of the airport to CAA for $10 million.
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

I-Team Investigation: Workers have issues with new CT Paid Leave program

(WFSB) - Connecticut workers are complaining that the program supposed to keep them afloat while on medical leave is backfiring. The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority started taking applications, and the I-Team is learning many have been approved, but not paid. So far, the Paid Leave Authority has nearly 40,000 applicants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Guilford Economic Development Emerges from the Pandemic

Palumbo Automotive on Boston Post Road was recognized for 35 years of service to the shoreline community. The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, along with State Senator Christine Cohen (D-12), State Representative Vincent Candelora (R-86), and State Representative Sean Scanlon (D-98) joined the celebration. (Photo courtesy of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce)
GUILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Haven, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Business
East Haven, CT
Lifestyle
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
New Haven, CT
Business
City
East Haven, CT
WTNH

Stretch your Dollar: Common scams during national moving month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – May is the busiest time in the nation for moving according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Students are graduating, some are receiving acceptance letters and starting new jobs, which is why May is known as national moving month. The BBB says to be on the lookout for moving scams. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Manchester Store Owner, Worker Admit Defrauding Federal Program

The owner of a Connecticut convenience store and his father, who helped him operate the business, have admitted to a food stamps fraud offense. Hartford County residents Javed Saeed, age 52, and 68-year-old Dastgir Saeed, both of South Windsor, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 10, to conspiracy to commit food stamp fraud, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
MANCHESTER, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tweed New Haven Airport#Job Opportunities#Job Fair#Avelo Airlines#Hvn#Soul Of Service
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- May 12, 2022

(Above) Matt Stone found some quality bluefish from the kayak earlier this week. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that the striped bass are starting to fill in much more around the river and creek mouths. School striped bass action has been good in those areas and along the beaches, while the upper river herring runs are still holding some better fish. If next week’s forecast holds, and we get some sustained warmth, we should see the striped bass fishing really take off. Some sea lice covered bass are being reported in Rhode Island, so we shouldn’t be too far behind. Small soft plastics on jigheads is still the top producer of bass, but as the water warms we should see them become more willing to hit larger plugs and topwater offerings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Pandemic orders not an excuse to violate lease

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that executive orders issued by Gov. Ned Lamont affecting restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic could not be used by a Norwalk eatery as an excuse not to pay the rent. The court ruled against Downtown Soho LLC, the operators of the...
NORWALK, CT
News 12

Three Connecticut cities named top allergy capitals in US

Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport have all made the list of the top allergy capitals in the U.S. The annual list is compiled by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, and uses factors like spring pollen scores, fall pollen scores, over-the-counter medicine use of allergy medication, and availability of board-certified allergists or immunologists.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut COVID-19 Positivity Rate Exceeds 13%

Connecticut’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is now over 13%. The average percentage of positive tests has steadily risen over the past few days. On Wednesday, the positivity rate was 12.39% and the day before that, it was at 11.3%. Over the last seven days, 55 more people have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

COVID-19 Data Indicates Rising Cases in Connecticut

On Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate jumped into the teens and hospitalizations are also on the rise. But the numbers are not as straightforward as they used to be. Still, experts say the trends seem to suggest there’s a lot of COVID-19 spreading in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Pizza Marketplace

Riko's Pizza launches 3rd Stamford store

Riko's Pizza has opened its third corporate restaurant in Stamford, Connecticut. A ribbon cutting will be held May 12 at the location at 2010 West Main Street with an appearance from the city mayor, according to a press release. "We are pleased to announce continued growth and new job opportunities...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Fired Connecticut health commissioner alleges discrimination

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut health commissioner who was fired in the first weeks of the pandemic has filed a lawsuit against the state, accusing the governor of discriminating against her, a Black woman, by putting several white people in charge of the crisis response. Renee Coleman-Mitchell says in her a federal court […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy