ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

We should be restricting, not expanding, trade with China

By Gordon G. Chang, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0si86f_0faGWgY200
Tweet

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration is reviewing China tariffs “through the prism of how they’re impacting industries here in the United States.”

The administration has made no secret of its desire to remove some of the tariffs, which were imposed in 2018 by President Donald Trump pursuant to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

“We feel that a number of them have not been constructive and have hurt — had a negative impact on a number of industries,” Psaki said.

Proponents of tariff relief argue it would lower the cost of Chinese goods. President Biden’s Tuesday statement on inflation, however, does not mention the tariffs.

Last month, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that lowering U.S. tariffs to stem inflation was “worth considering.” Her remarks followed those of Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh, who mentioned that America could afford to reduce tariffs on non-strategic goods.

“Why do we have tariffs on bicycles or apparel or underwear?” Singh asked.

The Biden administration can let the tariffs eventually expire, but lawmakers of both parties have pressed the administration to lower them now by granting waivers. The Senate version of the China competition bill includes a provision that would direct the U.S. trade representative to reopen the tariff exclusion process.

“The tariffs’ contribution to surging prices is minuscule,” Washington, D.C.-based trade expert Alan Tonelson told me. In fact, the tariffs have never had a big impact. China has borne about four-fifths of the 301 tariff cost by, one way or another, providing subsidies. Now, the plunging renminbi is further driving down the cost of Chinese goods.

Just about everyone in Washington has forgotten that the tariffs were imposed as a remedy for China’s theft of U.S. intellectual property, which amounts to somewhere between, say, $150 billion to $600 billion a year. The tariffs were never much of a deterrent to Chinese criminality — Trump rarely talked about this aspect — but tariff opponents nonetheless need to address how they plan to deal with the rampant theft.

There are, in addition to intellectual property considerations, two principal reasons to keep the tariffs in place. First, the tariffs have contributed to a necessary “decoupling”— the term Chinese President Xi Jinping uses — of the U.S. and China and that disengagement is in the interest of America. Bicycles, for instance, may look non-strategic, but in a larger sense, they are important.

The People’s Republic of China has viewed the United States as its enemy — in May 2019, the official “People’s Daily” declared a “people’s war” on America — and all export revenues from the U.S. strengthen the Chinese party-state. Every purchase of a bicycle, for instance, gives China the funds for building a military that is configured to kill Americans.

In short, there is no such thing as non-strategic imports from China. Jonathan Bass, the CEO of whomhome.com and Innova Luxury Group who last decade moved production of home furnishings from China to Mexico, told me, “America must regain its independence by manufacturing on this side of the Pacific.” Yellen, sensibly, advocates “friend-shoring” — buying goods from America’s allies and partners.

The U.S., therefore, should “friend-shore,” “near-shore,” or “on-shore” industry. The extraordinary supply-chain disruptions evident last year will undoubtedly worsen as Beijing continues to enforce draconian disease-control rules and implement other measures restricting or slowing exports.

Second, it is time for America’s trade policy to align with its values. President Bill Clinton delinked human rights considerations from trade privileges in May 1994. Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.), introducing H.R. 7193, is moving to relink them by taking away permanent normal trade relations status from China.

Congress last month stripped Russia of this status, and now some think it is China’s turn.

“Just as we should deny Russia the benefits of preferential trade due to its war of aggression against Ukraine and its civilian population, I equally believe we should hold Xi Jinping’s Communist regime accountable for its systematic genocide against the Uyghurs and other predominately Muslim Central Asian minorities, as well as Xi’s crushing of religious freedom,” Smith told me. “Until there has been a sea change in China’s human rights record, which I do not see happening as long as Xi is at the helm, we must deny China normal trade status.”

The U.S. is bound by World Trade Organization obligations so the effect of permanent normal trade relations withdrawal would be limited, but the powerfully symbolic move would almost certainly accelerate decoupling.

Signaling matters. As Tonelson, who blogs at RealityChek, notes, “Chris Smith’s bill would mark a major milestone in U.S. policy toward the People’s Republic, amounting to an official admission that treating this hostile, protectionist dictatorship as an ordinary trade partner was a disastrous mistake.”

Gordon G. Chang is the author of “The Coming Collapse of China.” Follow him on Twitter @GordonGChang

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Donald Trump
Reuters

Taiwan considers alternatives after U.S. informs of howitzer delay

TAIPEI, May 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday it was considering alternative weapons options after the United States informed it that the delivery of an artillery system would be delayed due to a "crowded" production line. Washington last year approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Trade Organization#White House#Chinese#Treasury#Senate
POLITICO

U.S. turns the screws on Solomon Islands to counter China

Hi, China Watchers. This week we track U.S. efforts to reverse China’s Pacific islands diplomatic advance, quiz the president of Radio Free Asia on its China programming and kick the tires on President Xi Jinping’s enigmatic “Global Security Initiative.” We’ll also examine Chinese censorship of Shanghai’s “zero-Covid” lockdown and present a first-person account of the rocky road to making it big in Chinese vegetables. Got a book to recommend? Tell me about it at pkine@politico.com.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Hill

The Hill

560K+
Followers
68K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy