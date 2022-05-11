ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Stop People From Shooting Pets in Louisiana, Protest Banks Funding Climate Destruction, and Ban Police From Spying on Pregnant People: 10 Petitions to Sign this Week to Help People, Animals, and the Planet!

By Holly Woodbury
One Green Planet
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for...

www.onegreenplanet.org

One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Vice

The ‘Freedom’ Convoys Aren’t Just a Protest Anymore. They’re a Way of Life.

The bride’s father couldn’t be there, so Trucker G gave her away. A group of four people stood proudly upon a flatbed truck at the Hagerstown Speedway parking lot in Maryland, as a man in a safety vest led the couple in their vows. Trucker G, a popular livestreamer with the “People’s Convoy” who posted the ceremony to his YouTube, stood behind the bride in sunglasses and a camo-print sweatshirt. After the officiant declared the two husband and wife, they kissed in front of the crowd, raucous with approval for two of their own getting hitched.
PROTESTS
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Hardest Dog Breeds to Train

Having a dog brings many rewards, one of the most important being companionship. A dog can serve as a guardian and an exercise companion, and perform tasks as varied as locating lost things and people and retrieving game. However, dogs have to be trained and the amount of training required varies by breed. Some are […]
PETS

