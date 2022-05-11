ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bust Out The Tables, Garth Brooks Is Coming To Highmark Stadium In Buffalo

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
Bills Mafia… you’re up.

Garth Brooks is officially set for Buffalo, performing at Highmark Stadium for the first time in his career on Saturday, July 23rd in Orchard Park, New York.

This will be Garth’s first appearance in Buffalo in seven years, and final stadium tour stop in New York, Ontario and Pennsylvania.

Tickets will be on sale, Friday, May 20th at 10:00 AM ET, and as always will run you about $100 bucks.

Man, what do we gotta do to see Garth fly through a table?

Garth recently played at Notre Dame Stadium and at LSU’s Death Valley, a 100,000+ show that registered an earthquake.

