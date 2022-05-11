Watch Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, & Linda Ronstadt Perform Dolly’s Banjo Pickin’ Jam, “Applejack”

It’s pickin’ time folks.

Talk about three iconic women in the music industry coming together, and we’re talking about Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, and Linda Ronstadt.

A lot of times I find myself going down these rabbit holes of legendary country music artists, and every now and then, I’ll find a diamond in the rough, just like this one.

Harris and Ronstadt made an appearance on Dolly!, Parton’s hit American variety show from back in the day, back in 1977.

At the time, Harris was just kickstarting her young career, and Ronstadt had officially established herself as a successful solo singer, after her stint with The Stone Poneys.

In this video, the trio sing Parton’s banjo pickin’ jam “Applejack,” off of her 1977 album New Harvest… First Gathering.

The album was the famed country singer’s 18th studio album, and is widely known for being Parton’s first self-produced album.

It was also her first project to crack the pop charts, as it peaked at 71 on the US Billboard 200 chart, along with number one on the US Hot Country Albums chart.