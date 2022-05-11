ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Why does a woman pretend to be a doll? Check out comedic show at Modesto’s Gallo Center

By Pat Clark
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBV18_0faGUz9100

A comedic ballet that tells the story of a woman who pretends to be a doll closes out the season for Central West Ballet .

The Modesto company will present “Coppélia” on May 20-21 at the Gallo Center for the Arts.

“Coppélia” is considered by many to be the greatest comic ballet, according to a press release from Rene Daveluy, artistic director for CWB.

“Coppélia” was imagined as a three-act ballet with comic situations, the release says. “The result was a ballet that even in today’s world holds the test of time.”

The story is set in a small village where Swanhilda and Franz are to be married. But Franz becomes infatuated with a girl named Coppélia who sits reading a book at the workshop window of Dr. Coppelius, according to the release. Swanhilda breaks into the shop and finds out that Coppélia is actually a mechanical doll.

She puts on the doll’s clothing and takes her place in the window.

Coppelius befriends Franz in order to “get his soul” to transfer to his prized doll, the release says. “Delusional and unaware that it is now Swanhilda who plays the doll, Coppelius naively proceeds and Swanhilda plays along, ‘coming to life’ in order to trick the old toy maker.”

Swanhilda saves Franz from Coppelius and the two get married.

During the wedding, they are blessed by mythical characters, but Coppelius intervenes, claiming they destroyed his shop, the release says. “Swanhilda offers Coppelius her dowry for the damages and everyone lives happily ever after.”

“Coppélia” is a favorite among dancers and audience members, the release says. “The score by Léo Delibes is rich, picturesque and transports us into European folkloric traditions.”

Central West Ballet has been performing “Coppélia” for 35 years, this time with a new generation of dancers as well as seasoned headliners, according to the release. CWB Academy students are featured in village scenes and also as mechanical dolls.

“We are making sure that ‘Coppélia’ is as vibrant and entertaining as ever,” Daveluy says in the release. “’Coppélia’ is a Modesto favorite and we want to give our audience that wonderful experience.”

Daveluy said Central West Ballet dancers excel at the traditional form of ballet. “CWB is at its base a classical company, and every time we present a traditional full-length, our dancers deliver all the beauty of lyricism, charm and storytelling in true form. They are great actors as well as dancers, and that is a gift in itself.”

“Coppélia” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. May 20 and 2 p.m. May 21 at the Gallo Center, 1000 I St., Modesto. Tickets are $30, $35 and $39. For more information, call 209-576-8957 or see www.centralwestballet.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401ycb_0faGUz9100
Central West Ballet will present “Coppelia.” Milano Photography
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TfvSc_0faGUz9100
Noelle Im and Aaron Gulevich will perform in Central West Ballet’s “Coppelia.” Milano Photography
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATlDO_0faGUz9100
Gillian Johnson plays Cupid in “Coppelia.” Milano Photograhy

The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

