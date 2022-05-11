ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Loomis felon arrested for owning assault weapons

By Matthew Nobert
 1 day ago

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Loomis resident was arrested by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department twice in a six day period for possession of assault weapons and suppressors, according to deputies.

On April 29, Clayton Fletcher, 34, of Loomis was arrested during a traffic stop following a search of his vehicle by sheriff’s deputies uncovered a concealed firearm under Fletcher’s seat, a rifle, a suppressor and ammunition inside the vehicle, according to deputies.

According to deputies, Fletcher was already on bail for a prior arrest.

On May 4, sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant of Fletcher’s Loomis residence where two additional suppressors, multiple shotguns, AR 15 lowers, loaded magazines and numerous rounds of ammunition.

Fletcher is currently being held with no bail at the South Placer County Jail.

