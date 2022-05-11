ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Bail Set for Manitowoc Man Accused of Trying To Enter A Home

By Brian Norton
seehafernews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBail was set at $250 cash for a 30-year-old Manitowoc man accused of trying to gain entrance into a Southside residence over the weekend. Octavius D. Aron is charged...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 2

Niccole Holmes
1d ago

$250.00 cash bail is pennies. Seriously the judicial system is failing our community. If the judicial system isn't going to hold the criminals accountable for their crimes then why are the hardworking citizens of this community paying their salaries? They definitely are not keeping us safe.

Reply
3
