Fisherman hooks drowning man, reels him in near Cleveland-area beach

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Several people needed rescue on Lake Erie near Edgewater Beach Tuesday evening.

According to Cleveland Fire, a man was fishing next to the pier and fell into the water around 9:30 p.m.

Another fisherman was able to hook him under the water and reel him in.

The man who fell in had been underwater for about five minutes, Cleveland Fire tells FOX 8.

People who saw it happen began CPR on the man until emergency crews arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor tells FOX 8 that others who had tried to rescue the man also needed help. They said one of three other people who attempted to help in the rescue was also taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on their condition.

