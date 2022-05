The good weather is here and it is time to get things done around farms in New York State. From plowing fields to getting ready to cut, bail or chop hay, farms are busy!. Diesel prices are on the rise, labor costs are increasing and family farms across New York are taking a major hit. The wet spring has also made it rough on farms across New York State. How can we help? Support LOCAL farms! Buy more dairy products like milk to support the hard working dairy farmers and shop the local farmers' markets in your neighborhood.

DEPEW, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO