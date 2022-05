The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating three house fires near Polo on Tuesday morning, May 10 as apparent arson. Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports one person died as the result of the first fire reported near Southwest Route D and Southwest Colt Drive at approximately 8:30 a.m. A body was located inside the house; however, the person’s identity was not to be released until the family was notified.

CALDWELL COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO